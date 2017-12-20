Bayern holds off BVB to maintain Der Klassiker mastery

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich is 3-for-3 in Der Klassiker matches with Borussia Dortmund this season after knocking BVB out of the German Cup on Wednesday.

They had to work for it despite going up 2-0 against the holders.

Jerome Boateng’s header opened the scoring with the first quarter hour, and Thomas Muller scored a cute dink before halftime to give Jupp Heynckes men a two-goal advantage.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored in the second half for BVB, who had 52 percent possession and took just four fewer shots than the hosts.

Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for BVB, and came close to a first half assist.

Bayern won the German Super Cup in penalties and then claimed the clubs’ first league meeting of the season.

