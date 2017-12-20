Bristol City manager: “An overwhelming feeling of pride”

Lost in the fact that Lee Johnson is an up-and-coming manager who’s engineered the most memorable upset of this season’s League Cup is how much Bristol City means to the 36-year-old.
Johnson’s father Gary was a well-regarded manager of the Robins. Lee Johnson made 197 appearances as the club moved from League One into the Championship, and led the club to safety in his first season as manager.
This season, he’s led the club into contention for promotion to the Premier League, but few expected them to knock off Manchester United (which of course they did on Wednesday). And now they’ve earned a pair of dates with Manchester City (which of course Johnson didn’t know when he was gleefully swinging a young fan around the touch line in a remarkably touching moment in sport). From the BBC:
“It’s an overwhelming feeling of pride, to beat Manchester United is incredible. They are a special group. It has been a long time since we had a result like that at Ashton Gate.
“The lads didn’t want to go into extra time and the scenes that winner set off were unbelievable. My dad always says he’s the most successful Bristol City manager so I have maybe pushed him close tonight.”
Fans charged the pitch after the game and players were taking selfies all night. It’s the perfect advertisement for Cup football, something we rarely receive these days.
Bayern Munich is 3-for-3 in Der Klassiker matches with Borussia Dortmund this season after knocking BVB out of the German Cup on Wednesday.
They had to work for it despite going up 2-0 against the holders.
Jerome Boateng’s header opened the scoring with the first quarter hour, and Thomas Muller scored a cute dink before halftime to give Jupp Heynckes men a two-goal advantage.
Andriy Yarmolenko scored in the second half for BVB, who had 52 percent possession and took just four fewer shots than the hosts.
Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for BVB, and came close to a first half assist.
Bayern won the German Super Cup in penalties and then claimed the clubs’ first league meeting of the season.
ZURICH (AP) Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will be eligible for next year’s World Cup after FIFA reduced his suspension for doping from one year to six months on Wednesday.
FIFA said that its appeal committee considered the six-month ban a proportionate sanction “after taking into account all circumstances of the case.”
Guerrero’s defense said the striker drank tea contaminated with coca leaves before a World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Oct. 5.
The Flamengo striker has been suspended since Nov. 3 and missed the playoff victory against New Zealand that secured a place for Peru at its first World Cup since 1982.
Speaking after the FIFA announcement, Guerrero’s lawyer Bichara Neto said the player planned to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to have the six-month suspension annulled.
“The World Cup is assured. Now we will go to CAS for no suspension,” Neto told Brazilian media. “We hope that they hear our case by the end of January. CAS already has cases like this, such as that of tennis player Richard Gasquet. That’s why we will aim for complete annulment.”
Gasquet tested positive for cocaine in 2009, and his defense successfully argued that it was the result of kissing a girl in a Miami nightclub.
FIFA’s decision to reduce the ban could meanwhile be appealed at CAS by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Guerrero was Peru’s top scorer in World Cup qualifying with six goals.
Peru has been drawn in Group C at next year’s World Cup in Russia, and will play France, Denmark and Australia.
Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are Premier League sides within two rounds of lifting silverware, but how much will their midweek wins benefit Top Four competitors?
The Blues and Gunners will face each other three times in January, and those three matches are by far the trickiest for either.
As for Man City, they’ll now have to manage a visit from Bristol City four days before a trip to Liverpool, where the Reds will be thirsty to avenge a 5-0 smackdown earlier this season.
Spurs start a treacherous stretch on Jan. 31, when they host Manchester United before visiting Tottenham and hosting a North London Derby. But their schedule does provide plenty of chances to make up ground should Arsenal, Chelsea, or Man City falter due to congestion.
Arsenal
Jan. 3 – vs. Chelsea (PL)
Jan. 7 – at Nottingham Forest (FA Cup)
Jan. 9 – at Chelsea (League Cup)
Jan. 14 – at Bournemouth (PL)
Jan. 20 – vs. Crystal Palace (PL)
Jan. 23 – vs. Chelsea (League Cup)
Jan. 27 – FA Cup*
Jan. 30 – at Swansea City (PL)
Chelsea
Jan. 3 – at Arsenal (PL)
Jan. 6 – at Norwich City (FA Cup)
Jan. 9 – vs. Arsenal (League Cup)
Jan. 13 – vs. Leicester City (PL)
Jan. 20 – at Brighton and Hove Albion (PL)
Jan. 23 – vs. Arsenal (League Cup)
Jan. 27 – FA Cup*
Jan. 31 – vs. Bournemouth (PL)
Manchester City
Jan. 2 – vs. Watford (PL)
Jan. 6 – vs. Burnley (FA Cup)
Jan. 10 – vs. Bristol City (League Cup)
Jan. 14 – at Liverpool (PL)
Jan. 20 – vs. Newcastle United (PL)
Jan. 24 – at Bristol City (League Cup)
Jan. 27 – FA Cup*
Jan. 31 – vs. West Bromwich Albion (PL)
Goal posts, flubbed chances, and disappointing goalkeeping conspired to knock Manchester United out of the League Cup at the hands of Bristol City.
Yes, the Robins played quite well and scored two good-looking goals — opinion alert — that Sergio Romero probably should’ve got a hand on, but Manchester United failed to complete a monster semifinal quartet with Man City, Arsenal, and Chelsea.
The way the draw worked out, there could’ve been a Manchester Derby in the semis. Instead, United has two fewer matches to worry about in January.
How is Jose Mourinho feeling about it? Not great, as he reportedly breezed through the media scrum, only talking to one reporter. Here’s what he said:
“They were a bit lucky but they fought a lot to be lucky. Everyone was waiting for our goal so they were lucky. We hit the post twice, but they played brilliantly, they fought like it was the game of their lives which probably it was. A beautiful day for football. A team from the lower division won. A big day for them.
“In the first half we lacked the intensity that they had. Physically and mentally. It was one more day in the office for my players, a day that some of them didn’t even want to come to the office.”
Not a terrific nod to his men, huh? United outshot Bristol 19-11 and very much should have found a deciding goal before the match hit stoppage time, and — again — Romero. This is not a blessing in disguise, but there’s a silver lining for United’s Top Four hopes with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man City all meeting cluttered fixture lists in January.