Bristol City stuns Manchester United!

Lee Johnson’s rising managerial star now shines over the biggest upset in this season’s League Cup.
Korey Smith restored Bristol City’s lead over Manchester United in the third minute of stoppage time, as the Tykes eliminated the holders from the tournament with a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals.
From the rugby lines at Ashton Gate to the appearance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Manchester United starting lineup, there was plenty to discuss from the quarterfinal.
That leapt up a notch when Joe Bryan scored an outstanding goal to give the underdogs a moment in the sun.
United outshot Bristol 19-11 on the night, but their only goal came from Ibrahimovic.
The big Swede zipped a free kick zipped low through the wall to make it 1-1 within six minutes.
Your day is probably not going as well as the one unfolding for Korey Smith on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old former Norwich City youth burst into the box in the third minute of stoppage time at Ashton Gate, and blasted a ball past Sergio Romero to give Bristol City a win over Manchester United and a spot in the League Cup semifinals.
That’s two dates against Manchester City, Chelsea, or Arsenal — Smith has his preference, as you’ll soon learn — and Smith spoke to reporters after giving dozens of selfies with pitch-invading supporters.
From the BBC:
“Unbelievable I don’t know what to say. We played brilliantly like we have all season. I wasn’t being tracked when I made the runs forward, I was gutted with the one in the first half but it was a great tackle to be fair.
“I joined when we were in League One with three stands. We have been brilliant this season.
“I’m an Arsenal fan so I want them.”
It’s a great upset, even if the upstart Tykes sit third in the Championship and are led by rising star manager Lee Johnson.
While it deprives the League Cup of a monster final four and almost assures a berth in the final to whoever draws Bristol — the two legs kinda kill it — the high of Wednesday isn’t going to die down any time soon. What a win.
A first-half goal from Willian looked like all Chelsea needed to brush off Bournemouth in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.
But Dan Gosling struck in second half stoppage to seemingly push Antonio Conte‘s men to extra time.
Nope. Alvaro Morata.
Assisted by Eden Hazard‘s tasty back heel, Morata’s goal set-up raucous celebrations which were quite surprising given how assured the win seemed just moments beforehand.
That’s not to say Bournemouth didn’t manufacture chances, but it just seemed it wouldn’t be their day despite a very good second half at the Bridge.
The eight approved candidates for the post of U.S. Soccer president have been announced by the confederation ahead of the Feb. 10 election.
Paul Caligiuri, Kathy Carter, Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Michael Winograd, and Eric Wynalda are the people in question.
All but Caligiuri have bios posted on the U.S. Soccer web site here.
There’s plenty of controversy inside of the nominees, even respected ones. Kathy Carter works for powerful but oft-criticized Soccer United Marketing, Carlos Cordeiro was embattled leader Sunil Gulati’s vice president, and USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo has had multiple scrapes with the law including her husband’s DUI driving an unpermitted use of a U.S. Soccer vehicle.
In actuality, these are eight X-factors. Carter and Cordeiro may draw scorn for connections with the incumbent — and thus, the embarrassing World Cup qualifiying failure — but are very much their own people.
Martino and Wynalda are former USMNT players with wide-ranging takes on the game today, while Caligiuri fits that bill as well. Laywers Gans and Winograd would bring differing takes on the game as relative outsiders.
Swansea City has fired manager Paul Clement and his assistants, chairman Huw Jenkins announced on Wednesday.
The club announced it will announce managerial plans within 24 hours.
“I have had an excellent working relationship with Paul and we are all, including the owners, surprised and disappointed it hasn’t worked out this season,” Jenkins wrote on Swansea’s site.
Clement was hired on a 2.5 year deal in January after Swans fired Bob Bradley, who himself replaced fired Francesco Guidolin. Both Guidolin and Clement led the team to Premier League safety, only to be fired the next season.
Swansea sits dead last in the Premier League through 18 matches, four points back of safety. It next hosts Crystal Palace.
Clement finished 14W-5D-22L.