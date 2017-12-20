Bristol City stuns Manchester United!

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Lee Johnson’s rising managerial star now shines over the biggest upset in this season’s League Cup.

Korey Smith restored Bristol City’s lead over Manchester United in the third minute of stoppage time, as the Tykes eliminated the holders from the tournament with a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals.

From the rugby lines at Ashton Gate to the appearance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Manchester United starting lineup, there was plenty to discuss from the quarterfinal.

That leapt up a notch when Joe Bryan scored an outstanding goal to give the underdogs a moment in the sun.

United outshot Bristol 19-11 on the night, but their only goal came from Ibrahimovic.

The big Swede zipped a free kick zipped low through the wall to make it 1-1 within six minutes.

