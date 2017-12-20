More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Caligiuri says USSF should delay GM decision

Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 7:53 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) One of the candidates for U.S. Soccer Federation president says the governing body should not create a general manager position ahead of the election in February.

Former U.S. star Paul Caligiuri, whose 1989 goal at Trinidad and Tobago put the Americans in the World Cup for the first time since 1950, wrote a letter to the USSF that he released Tuesday. He says “this fundamental restructuring of the U.S. Soccer organizational chart as well as the possible hiring of an individual for this new position without the input of the incoming president is a course of action I urge the board of directors to postpone until after the election.”

He adds “should the board of directors be unconvinced that delaying the decision of the creation of a GM position a short period of time until after the election is the correct course of action, I would implore the board not to fill the vacancy until the incoming president is seated.”

Sunil Gulati, the USSF president since 2006, decided after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup that he will not seek a fourth four-year term.

Caligiuri is among nine candidates, joined by former men’s national team players Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino; U.S. women’s goalkeeper Hope Solo; Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter; USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro; Boston lawyer Steve Gans; New York lawyer Michael Winograd; and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League.

The USSF says eight candidates submitted the necessary three nominations but it won’t announce the names until background checks have been completed.

Hazard to Man United for $120 million? He’s worth double that

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2017, 9:06 AM EST
If Eden Hazard is to leave Chelsea next summer, there’s no way he will go for anything less than $200 million.

Transfer fees paid for Neymar ($263 million) and Ousmane Dembele ($130 million) last summer, and the deal lined up for Kylian Mbappe ($222 million) plus Philippe Coutinho being valued at close to $200 million, has shown that when it comes to world-class attackers, the market is hugely inflated right now.

Yet a report from the Sun suggests that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho plan to snap up Eden Hazard for $120 million next summer.

It is seriously tough to believe Chelsea will let Hazard, who has a current contract through the summer of 2020, leave for anywhere near that fee, especially as the 26-year-old will be entering his prime.

The Belgian ace is reportedly stalling on signing a new $400,000 per week deal at Chelsea, with Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane a huge fan of Hazard and the 2018 World Cup may give the Chelsea winger a perfect platform to prove he is the next superstar after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho believed Hazard was on that level during their title-winning season together at Chelsea in 2014-15 and although Hazard was reported to have fallen out with his former manager in 2015 when Mourinho was sacked by the Blues, it is believed that the Portuguese coach still wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

Chelsea selling to a direct rival in the PL just doesn’t happen often. And when they have, look at how badly the Nemanja Matic deal has worked out for them as he continues to shine for United in midfield.

Hazard is just behind Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar in terms of his output with goals and assists, but in every other category he is right up there with the best on the planet.

Ask Premier League defenders who they wake up in a cold sweat about at night and they’ll often say Hazard. His trickery on the ball, deceptive strength and ability to find the killer pass and finish is undoubted and he’s proven his class season after season in the Premier League.

After recovering from ankle surgery in the summer, Hazard has been in superb form over the past two months, and WhoScored.com have him down as completing the most dribbles per game in the PL with 4.5 on average. Hazard’s partnership with Alvaro Morata in a central role has flourished and Antonio Conte had praised the Belgian time and time again.

You can see why Mourinho and United would want to break the British transfer record to sign Hazard, but in this day and age their bid will have to be a lot higher than $120 million. You get what you pay for and Hazard is sheer class.

MLS announces 2018 home openers for all teams

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 10:22 PM EST
Major League Soccer announced the home openers for each of its 23 teams on Tuesday.

The season begins March 3rd with a full day of matches beginning with an Easter Conference Finals rematch between Toronto FC and Columbus at BMO Field at 1 p.m. ET.

Two clubs won’t play at home until April, with new boys Los Angeles FC unable christen their new joint until nearly May. Because of this, perhaps, both clubs will be the visitors for two other teams’ home openers.

Vancouver and Columbus know their home opening date, but have yet to learn the opponents.

And Montreal will open their home slate with a derby against Toronto FC.

March 3
Toronto vs. Columbus
Houston vs. Atlanta
Orlando City vs. DC United
FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake
Colorado vs. Chicago
San Jose vs. Minnesota
Philadelphia vs. New England

March 4
Seattle vs. LAFC
Vancouver
Sporting KC vs. New York City FC
LA Galaxy vs. Portland

March 10
Columbus
Chicago vs. Sporting KC
New England vs. Colorado
Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC
New York Red Bulls vs. Portland

March 11
Atlanta vs. DC United
NYCFC vs. LA Galaxy

March 17
Montreal vs. Toronto
DC United vs. Houston
Minnesota United vs. Chicago

April 14
Portland vs. Minnesota

April 29
LAFC vs. Seattle

Transfer rumor roundup: Lozano to Arsenal, Luiz to Newcastle

Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 9:33 PM EST
‘Tis the season.

The January transfer window opens, no surprise, with the start of the New Year, and 2018 could be bringing some big switches as clubs aim to survive the drop or cement their Top Four stock.

Mexico star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s red hot start to life in Europe has him in line for a move to Arsenal, according to Metro. The 22-year-old striker just left Liga MX for the Eredivisie last summer, but boasts 10 goals and six assists in 12 league matches. Lozano scored 18 times for Pachuca between Liga MX and the CONCACAF Champions League last season.

That’s impressive even for the free-scoring world of the Netherlands top flight, and Arsene Wenger could see fit to make him “the most expensive Mexican player of all-time.” Lozano cost PSV Eindhoven less than $10 million in July, and Arsenal is said to be willing to spend as much as $56 million on him.

Arsenal had also been linked with David Luiz, but surely Antonio Conte would rather move the reportedly out-of-favor defender to a club outside of London. Enter Newcastle, as the London Evening Standard says a Luiz loan to St. James’ Park could be on the cards.

Benitez could go to a back three, but it’s more likely he’d play Luiz as more of a holding midfielder in front of a combination of Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, and Florian Lejeune.

Report: Canada, Orlando striker Larin headed to Besiktas

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 9:19 PM EST
Canadian striker Cyle Larin may be on his way to Turkey.

A report out of the Eastern European nation says Besiktas has reached an agreement with MLS and Orlando City regarding the 22-year-old.

Larin declared his intention to leave MLS for Europe after this season, where he scored 12 times with three assists in 28 games.

Despite some off-field problems this season, Larin has been a bonafide star since becoming the No.1 SuperDraft pick in 2015.

He has 44 goals in 89 matches and would further an Orlando revolution already in full throat thanks to the retirement of Kaka.

The move could also be a precursor toward Besiktas’ transfer of star striker Cenk Tosun, who is wanted by Newcastle and Crystal Palace according to reports. Besiktas won Group G in the UEFA Champions League and faces Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.

Along with Alphonso Davies, Larin is part of an exciting group of young Canadian national teamers under the direction of Octavio Zambrano.