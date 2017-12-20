Hazard to Man United for $120 million? He’s worth double that

If Eden Hazard is to leave Chelsea next summer, there’s no way he will go for anything less than $200 million.

Transfer fees paid for Neymar ($263 million) and Ousmane Dembele ($130 million) last summer, and the deal lined up for Kylian Mbappe ($222 million) plus Philippe Coutinho being valued at close to $200 million, has shown that when it comes to world-class attackers, the market is hugely inflated right now.

Yet a report from the Sun suggests that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho plan to snap up Eden Hazard for $120 million next summer.

It is seriously tough to believe Chelsea will let Hazard, who has a current contract through the summer of 2020, leave for anywhere near that fee, especially as the 26-year-old will be entering his prime.

The Belgian ace is reportedly stalling on signing a new $400,000 per week deal at Chelsea, with Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane a huge fan of Hazard and the 2018 World Cup may give the Chelsea winger a perfect platform to prove he is the next superstar after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho believed Hazard was on that level during their title-winning season together at Chelsea in 2014-15 and although Hazard was reported to have fallen out with his former manager in 2015 when Mourinho was sacked by the Blues, it is believed that the Portuguese coach still wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

Chelsea selling to a direct rival in the PL just doesn’t happen often. And when they have, look at how badly the Nemanja Matic deal has worked out for them as he continues to shine for United in midfield.

Hazard is just behind Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar in terms of his output with goals and assists, but in every other category he is right up there with the best on the planet.

Ask Premier League defenders who they wake up in a cold sweat about at night and they’ll often say Hazard. His trickery on the ball, deceptive strength and ability to find the killer pass and finish is undoubted and he’s proven his class season after season in the Premier League.

After recovering from ankle surgery in the summer, Hazard has been in superb form over the past two months, and WhoScored.com have him down as completing the most dribbles per game in the PL with 4.5 on average. Hazard’s partnership with Alvaro Morata in a central role has flourished and Antonio Conte had praised the Belgian time and time again.

You can see why Mourinho and United would want to break the British transfer record to sign Hazard, but in this day and age their bid will have to be a lot higher than $120 million. You get what you pay for and Hazard is sheer class.

