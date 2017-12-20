More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Hooligan jailed for racist abuse of Raheem Sterling

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2017, 10:03 AM EST
A man has been jailed for 16 weeks after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling.

29-year-old Karl Anderson pleaded guilty to racially aggravated common assault as he attacked Sterling outside of City’s training ground on Saturday.

Sterling, 23, played hours later for Man City against Tottenham Hotspur, scoring twice in their 4-1 win.

The court heard that Anderson, who has 25 convictions for 37 prior offences including soccer-related violence, kicked Sterling four times in his left hamstring and hurled abuse at the Man City winger.

CCTV footage outside City’s training ground showed Anderson pulling up in a van before attacking Sterling. As well as racially abusing the winger, he also said he hoped that his mother and child died.

In a statement read to the court Sterling said he “did not think this kind of behavior happened in this country in this day and age.”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
Arsenal v. Liverpool on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) should be an early Christmas present.

Well, for the neutrals anyway.

Both teams are ridiculously top heavy and both have the worse defensive records in the top seven of the Premier League table.

With that in mind, who has the best stable of attackers? Liverpool’s “Fab Four” are ripping everyone apart, while the trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez can destroy opponents on their day.

In the video above we take a look at the attackers available to both teams and discuss who have the best entertainers and how that will impact Friday’s festive encounter.

MLS Expansion: Cincinnati, Sacramento both deserve spots

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2017, 10:55 AM EST
With Nashville to be named as a new Major League Soccer expansion franchise in a ceremony in Music City USA later on Wednesday, the race for the final expansion spot is well and truly on.

It is too close to call between Sacramento and Cincinnati who are both worthy of an MLS team in this round of expansion.

So, why wait?

MLS asked 12 cities to submit their bids for an MLS franchise in January and since then they’ve evaluated all 12, named four finalists (Nashville, Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit) and they’ve said they’ll name two cities who have won the expansion franchises in this round.

That means one of Sacramento or Cincinnati will miss out and their bid for an MLS franchise will have to wait for at least another year as two more MLS teams are expected to be added at some time during 2018.

Surely MLS can add three teams right now instead of two, right?

To deny Sacramento or Cincinnati seems ridiculously harsh and some of the rumblings behind-the-scenes suggest that there are some concerns about how much money those behind the Sacramento bid are willing to put into the MLS franchise, while Cincinnati’s ongoing battle to secure land for a soccer-specific stadium continues, even though Nippert Stadium would surely be a wonderful home for the franchise.

With both Sacramento and Cincinnati currently having successful USL franchises as the center pieces of their bids, life will go on whatever happens and they’ll both continue to get big crowds and attract interest.

That is perhaps why MLS has left it down to one from those two bids for the final spot. If either Sacramento or Cincinnati doesn’t get a franchise now, they’re nailed on to join a year later.

When it came to Nashville, many will argue there isn’t a professional soccer team in Nashville right now and it is a risk to award an expansiin franchise to the Tennessee city first. That’s a valid argument.

However, it also suggests that getting a team up and running is more time sensitive compared to the situation in Sacramento and Nashville and having two wealthy owners behind the bid, plus a rock solid soccer-specific stadium plan at the fairgrounds site sealed the deal.

Yes, Nashville SC have a U-23 team playing in the USL PDL league for the 2017 season and then stepping up into the USL proper for 2018, but that will simply be a stop gap until the team likely joins MLS for the 2019 season and their success will have no real bearing on how the MLS franchise does in Year One and beyond.

Then there is the Miami factor. With David Beckham’s ownership group changing up a significant part of its financial backing last month, is the Miami bid in danger of collapsing? Why can’t MLS to Miami be put on hold and an extra team be added in this round of expansion so Sacramento, Cincinnati and Nashville will all join in 2019?

Is it really that hard for MLS to change its mind on the rules for this round of expansion? It shouldn’t be. Both Sacramento and Cincinnati deserve to join Nashville in the MLS party. Now.

Hazard to Man United for $120 million? He’s worth double that

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2017, 9:06 AM EST
If Eden Hazard is to leave Chelsea next summer, there’s no way he will go for anything less than $200 million.

Transfer fees paid for Neymar ($263 million) and Ousmane Dembele ($130 million) last summer, and the deal lined up for Kylian Mbappe ($222 million) plus Philippe Coutinho being valued at close to $200 million, has shown that when it comes to world-class attackers, the market is hugely inflated right now.

Yet a report from the Sun suggests that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho plan to snap up Eden Hazard for $120 million next summer.

It is seriously tough to believe Chelsea will let Hazard, who has a current contract through the summer of 2020, leave for anywhere near that fee, especially as the 26-year-old will be entering his prime.

The Belgian ace is reportedly stalling on signing a new $400,000 per week deal at Chelsea, with Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane a huge fan of Hazard and the 2018 World Cup may give the Chelsea winger a perfect platform to prove he is the next superstar after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho believed Hazard was on that level during their title-winning season together at Chelsea in 2014-15 and although Hazard was reported to have fallen out with his former manager in 2015 when Mourinho was sacked by the Blues, it is believed that the Portuguese coach still wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

Chelsea selling to a direct rival in the PL just doesn’t happen often. And when they have, look at how badly the Nemanja Matic deal has worked out for them as he continues to shine for United in midfield.

Hazard is just behind Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar in terms of his output with goals and assists, but in every other category he is right up there with the best on the planet.

Ask Premier League defenders who they wake up in a cold sweat about at night and they’ll often say Hazard. His trickery on the ball, deceptive strength and ability to find the killer pass and finish is undoubted and he’s proven his class season after season in the Premier League.

After recovering from ankle surgery in the summer, Hazard has been in superb form over the past two months, and WhoScored.com have him down as completing the most dribbles per game in the PL with 4.5 on average. Hazard’s partnership with Alvaro Morata in a central role has flourished and Antonio Conte had praised the Belgian time and time again.

You can see why Mourinho and United would want to break the British transfer record to sign Hazard, but in this day and age their bid will have to be a lot higher than $120 million. You get what you pay for and Hazard is sheer class.

Caligiuri says USSF should delay GM decision

Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 7:53 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) One of the candidates for U.S. Soccer Federation president says the governing body should not create a general manager position ahead of the election in February.

Former U.S. star Paul Caligiuri, whose 1989 goal at Trinidad and Tobago put the Americans in the World Cup for the first time since 1950, wrote a letter to the USSF that he released Tuesday. He says “this fundamental restructuring of the U.S. Soccer organizational chart as well as the possible hiring of an individual for this new position without the input of the incoming president is a course of action I urge the board of directors to postpone until after the election.”

He adds “should the board of directors be unconvinced that delaying the decision of the creation of a GM position a short period of time until after the election is the correct course of action, I would implore the board not to fill the vacancy until the incoming president is seated.”

Sunil Gulati, the USSF president since 2006, decided after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup that he will not seek a fourth four-year term.

Caligiuri is among nine candidates, joined by former men’s national team players Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino; U.S. women’s goalkeeper Hope Solo; Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter; USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro; Boston lawyer Steve Gans; New York lawyer Michael Winograd; and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League.

The USSF says eight candidates submitted the necessary three nominations but it won’t announce the names until background checks have been completed.