January gets crazy for Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are Premier League sides within two rounds of lifting silverware, but how much will their midweek wins benefit Top Four competitors?
The Blues and Gunners will face each other three times in January, and those three matches are by far the trickiest for either.
As for Man City, they’ll now have to manage a visit from Bristol City four days before a trip to Liverpool, where the Reds will be thirsty to avenge a 5-0 smackdown earlier this season.
Spurs start a treacherous stretch on Jan. 31, when they host Manchester United before visiting Tottenham and hosting a North London Derby. But their schedule does provide plenty of chances to make up ground should Arsenal, Chelsea, or Man City falter due to congestion.
Arsenal
Jan. 3 – vs. Chelsea (PL)
Jan. 7 – at Nottingham Forest (FA Cup)
Jan. 9 – at Chelsea (League Cup)
Jan. 14 – at Bournemouth (PL)
Jan. 20 – vs. Crystal Palace (PL)
Jan. 23 – vs. Chelsea (League Cup)
Jan. 27 – FA Cup*
Jan. 30 – at Swansea City (PL)
Chelsea
Jan. 3 – at Arsenal (PL)
Jan. 6 – at Norwich City (FA Cup)
Jan. 9 – vs. Arsenal (League Cup)
Jan. 13 – vs. Leicester City (PL)
Jan. 20 – at Brighton and Hove Albion (PL)
Jan. 23 – vs. Arsenal (League Cup)
Jan. 27 – FA Cup*
Jan. 31 – vs. Bournemouth (PL)
Manchester City
Jan. 2 – vs. Watford (PL)
Jan. 6 – vs. Burnley (FA Cup)
Jan. 10 – vs. Bristol City (League Cup)
Jan. 14 – at Liverpool (PL)
Jan. 20 – vs. Newcastle United (PL)
Jan. 24 – at Bristol City (League Cup)
Jan. 27 – FA Cup*
Jan. 31 – vs. West Bromwich Albion (PL)
Goal posts, flubbed chances, and disappointing goalkeeping conspired to knock Manchester United out of the League Cup at the hands of Bristol City.
Yes, the Robins played quite well and scored two good-looking goals — opinion alert — that Sergio Romero probably should’ve got a hand on, but Manchester United failed to complete a monster semifinal quartet with Man City, Arsenal, and Chelsea.
The way the draw worked out, there could’ve been a Manchester Derby in the semis. Instead, United has two fewer matches to worry about in January.
How is Jose Mourinho feeling about it? Not great, as he reportedly breezed through the media scrum, only talking to one reporter. Here’s what he said:
“They were a bit lucky but they fought a lot to be lucky. Everyone was waiting for our goal so they were lucky. We hit the post twice, but they played brilliantly, they fought like it was the game of their lives which probably it was. A beautiful day for football. A team from the lower division won. A big day for them.
“In the first half we lacked the intensity that they had. Physically and mentally. It was one more day in the office for my players, a day that some of them didn’t even want to come to the office.”
Not a terrific nod to his men, huh? United outshot Bristol 19-11 and very much should have found a deciding goal before the match hit stoppage time, and — again — Romero. This is not a blessing in disguise, but there’s a silver lining for United’s Top Four hopes with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man City all meeting cluttered fixture lists in January.
Quarterfinal darlings Bristol City will need a lot of magic to find a place in the League Cup Final, as manager Lee Johnson will have to outfox Pep Guardiola after working over Jose Mourinho on Wednesday.
The Robins have drawn Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, leaving a pair of London giants to duke it out for the other spot at Wembley Stadium.
Arsenal has drawn Chelsea, meaning the pair will meet in a tournament or Community Shield for the fifth time in five seasons including this year’s shield.
Semifinals
Chelsea vs. Arsenal – Jan. 9
Man City vs Bristol City – Jan. 10
Arsenal vs. Chelsea – Jan. 23
Bristol City vs. Man City – Jan. 24
Final – Feb. 25
Your day is probably not going as well as the one unfolding for Korey Smith on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old former Norwich City youth burst into the box in the third minute of stoppage time at Ashton Gate, and blasted a ball past Sergio Romero to give Bristol City a win over Manchester United and a spot in the League Cup semifinals.
[ VIDEO: Bristol City 2-1 Man Utd ]
That’s two dates against Manchester City, Chelsea, or Arsenal — Smith has his preference, as you’ll soon learn — and Smith spoke to reporters after giving dozens of selfies with pitch-invading supporters.
From the BBC:
“Unbelievable I don’t know what to say. We played brilliantly like we have all season. I wasn’t being tracked when I made the runs forward, I was gutted with the one in the first half but it was a great tackle to be fair.
“I joined when we were in League One with three stands. We have been brilliant this season.
“I’m an Arsenal fan so I want them.”
It’s a great upset, even if the upstart Robins sit third in the Championship and are led by rising star manager Lee Johnson.
While it deprives the League Cup of a monster final four and almost assures a berth in the final to whoever draws Bristol — the two legs kinda kill it — the high of Wednesday isn’t going to die down any time soon. What a win.
Lee Johnson’s rising managerial star now shines over the biggest upset in this season’s League Cup.
Korey Smith restored Bristol City’s lead over Manchester United in the third minute of stoppage time, as the Robins eliminated the holders from the tournament with a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals.
[ MORE: Wild finish at Chelsea ]
From the rugby lines at Ashton Gate to the appearance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Manchester United starting lineup, there was plenty to discuss from the quarterfinal.
That leapt up a notch when Joe Bryan scored an outstanding goal to give the underdogs a moment in the sun.
United outshot Bristol 19-11 on the night, but their only goal came from Ibrahimovic.
The big Swede zipped a free kick zipped low through the wall to make it 1-1 within six minutes.