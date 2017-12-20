League semifinal draw pits Chelsea, Arsenal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Quarterfinal darlings Bristol City will need a lot of magic to find a place in the League Cup Final, as manager Lee Johnson will have to outfox Pep Guardiola after working over Jose Mourinho on Wednesday.

The Robins have drawn Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, leaving a pair of London giants to duke it out for the other spot at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal has drawn Chelsea, meaning the pair will meet in a tournament or Community Shield for the fifth time in five seasons including this year’s shield.

Semifinals

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – Jan. 9

Man City vs Bristol City – Jan. 10

Arsenal vs. Chelsea – Jan. 23

Bristol City vs. Man City – Jan. 24

Final – Feb. 25

