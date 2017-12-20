WATCH: Bonkers finish! Chelsea tops Bournemouth

Your day is probably not going as well as the one unfolding for Korey Smith on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old former Norwich City youth burst into the box in the third minute of stoppage time at Ashton Gate, and blasted a ball past Sergio Romero to give Bristol City a win over Manchester United and a spot in the League Cup semifinals.

[ VIDEO: Bristol City 2-1 Man Utd ]

That’s two dates against Manchester City, Chelsea, or Arsenal — Smith has his preference, as you’ll soon learn — and Smith spoke to reporters after giving dozens of selfies with pitch-invading supporters.

From the BBC:

“Unbelievable I don’t know what to say. We played brilliantly like we have all season. I wasn’t being tracked when I made the runs forward, I was gutted with the one in the first half but it was a great tackle to be fair. “I joined when we were in League One with three stands. We have been brilliant this season. “I’m an Arsenal fan so I want them.”

It’s a great upset, even if the upstart Tykes sit third in the Championship and are led by rising star manager Lee Johnson.

While it deprives the League Cup of a monster final four and almost assures a berth in the final to whoever draws Bristol — the two legs kinda kill it — the high of Wednesday isn’t going to die down any time soon. What a win.

Follow @NicholasMendola