Evans’ future uncertain at WBA, could leave in January

Not a whole lot has gone right for West Bromwich Albion this season — the Baggies are winless since the second game of the season and currently sit 19th in the Premier League table — and things might just be about to go from bad to worse.

Captain Jonny Evans could be headed for the exit door, as he and the club are yet to agree a new contract beyond the 29-year-old center back’s current deal which runs through the summer of 2019.

Despite interest in the summer from a number of “bigger” clubs, West Brom refused to sell as they believed a new deal would likely have been agreed by the halfway point of the season. Alan Pardew, who took over as manager following the departure of Tony Pulis late last month, appears ready to field bids for the player — quotes from the BBC:

“I think you have to be realistic in these situations. Jonny is a top player, other clubs were interested in him in the summer. We know that and he knows that, we have to be intelligent and straightforward dealing with it. “He is under contract for West Brom. He knows he can have those conversations [about a new deal] with us. “We will give him the best deal we can possibly go to on the financial side and length of contract, but that might not be the whole thing with Jonny.”

West Brom were said to be seeking a fee around $40 million in the summer. Given the six months that have fallen off Evans’ contract and the Baggies’ precarious place in the PL, they’ll have very little negotiating power should someone come in for Evans.

