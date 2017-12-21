Jose Mourinho’s “lucky” comments getting old, fast

Jose Mourinho couldn’t have been more condescending in his congratulations to second-tier Bristol City.

The Robins shocked holders Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday, scoring a last-gasp winner to knock United out and send their fans at Ashton Gate wild.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho adopted a tactic he’s used quite a lot in recent weeks: “they were lucky.”

“They were a bit lucky. But they fought a lot to be lucky. They won the game in our best moment, where we can’t react, when everyone was waiting for our goal. So I have to say they were a bit lucky,” Mourinho said. “Also in the first half we hit the post twice. But they played brilliantly, fought like this was the game of their lives, which it probably was, and I think a beautiful day for football, because a team from a lower division won. To get into a semi-final, a big day for them, their supporters.”

Okay, so Mourinho was complimentary of Lee Johnson and Bristol in some aspects and he was right, on another day United could’ve cantered into the semifinals winning 4-1. But they didn’t.

Mourinho called Man City “lucky” after United lost to them in the Premier League on Dec. 10. In that instance it was more about City getting the break throughout the season, but he also pointed to the fact that he believed Ander Herrera should’ve had a penalty kick in the second half at a pivotal moment.

Surely this attitude of blaming Lady Luck is starting to wind up some United fans. Why can’t he just accept that Bristol City beat United fair and square?

You didn’t hear Mourinho saying that United were “lucky” when they beat Arsenal in the PL earlier this month, did you? In that game they had David De Gea to thank for multiple saves and Arsenal’s woeful finishing.

Mourinho can’t roll out the old “they were lucky” excuse any more. But he probably will.

