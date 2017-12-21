Premier League player Power Rankings

What did we learn from Week 18 in the Premier League? Stars from Manchester City and Liverpool are red hot.
[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]
Players from Manchester City dominate our rankings, which is no surprise given their record-breaking exploits. Plus plenty of players from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also well represented.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players from Week 18 in the Premier League.
[ MORE: Top 5 PL storylines — Week 19 ]
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 5
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Up 2
- Wayne Rooney (Everton) – Up 6
- Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United) – Even
- Ederson (Man City) – Up 4
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – New entry
- Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
- Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) – New entry
- Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) – New entry
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
- N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry
- Nemanja Matic (Man United) – New entry