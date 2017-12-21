Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 19

Week 19 in the Premier League season is here and we are at the halfway point of the 2017-18 campaign as we enter the festive season.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United – NBC [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Manchester United – NBC [STREAM]