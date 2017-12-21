More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Top Premier League storylines — Week 19

By Andy EdwardsDec 21, 2017, 9:16 PM EST
1 Comment

As Manchester City run away with the Premier League title, we turn our attention to the battles for top-four spots, and places in the PL next season…

[ MORE: Premier League TV schedule | JPW’s PL picks ]

When Will Man City lose drop points?

We’re still asking this question, huh? With each passing week and win, it feels more and more like Pep Guardiola‘s side has a real, legitimate shot at finishing the season unbeaten. It’s nigh impossible to envisage Man City dropping points in a game anytime soon, let alone losing one. While they’ve outscored their opponents by an eye-popping sum of 53-11 during their current 16-game winning streak (a PL record), they’ve also won their fair share of close games — seven of 16 games were one by one-goal margins. Even when they don’t hammer you for four or five or six goals, they have had to find their way through adversity on a number of occasions, and come out the other side every time. Up next: Bournemouth visit the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Top-four credentials on show

Fifth hosts fourth at the Emirates Stadium on Friday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), as Arsenal seek a bit of revenge for the 4-0 thumping given to them by Liverpool back in August. Despite the gulf in class being so evident on that day, only a single point separates the two sides in the table four months later. The Reds have dominated the Gunners in recent meetings, winning the last three by a combined score of 11-4.

Pogback — but it’s too late now

Paul Pogba missed Manchester United’s last three games but the (former) world’s most expensive player is back for Saturday’s trip to Leicester City (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com). Alas, he returns with the Red Devils a seemingly insurmountable 11 points behind City. At the very least, one of the world’s most exciting stars is back where he belongs and United can continue growing together as they eye another (perhaps equally futile) title challenge next season.

Unexpected relegation six-pointer

Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion have, for the most part, enjoyed life as mid-table teams for most of the last decade. Suddenly, the Potters and Baggies find themselves facing a five-month relegation battle if things don’t turn around in a hurry. West Brom have already made a managerial change this season (Alan Pardew replaced Tony Pulis last month), and Mark Hughes‘ position is looking more and more tenuous with each passing defeat. Saturday’s meeting at the bet365 Stadium (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold) could see either side remain or fall into the relegation zone.

Any hope for Swansea?

It’s tough to conjure up a situation worse than what Swansea are currently going through — bottom of the table, four points adrift of safety, and now manager-less with a still-active player taking charge of the team when a suddenly resurgent Crystal Palace side visits the Liberty Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports). Recent form favors Eagles over Swans: unbeaten in seven games (three wins), versus one win (and one draw) from their last 10 games, respectively.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea: Stalemate at Goodison

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 9:26 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Everton unbeaten in six
  • Chelsea could fall 16 points behind Man City
  • 25-5 attempts at goal in favor of Chelsea

Everton battled to a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday, with the Toffees riding their luck but staying unbeaten under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Chelsea had two efforts cleared off the line early on, while Eden Hazard went close twice in the second half and the Blues also hit the woodwork with Everton not having a single shot on target during the game.

With the point Everton move on to 26 for the season, while Chelsea move to 39 points but lose further ground on leaders Manchester City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea started on top and Phil Jagielka cleared twice off his own line in quick succession early on to deny Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willian an opener.

Everton battled their way back into the game after plenty of Chelsea pressure but the Toffees found it tough to carve out any real chances in the first half. Tom Davies dragged an effort wide after a rare Everton break as Chelsea controlled the ball and came close to taking the lead.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Pedro got in behind the stubborn Everton defense but his powerful blast was pushed away by Jordan Pickford and Andreas Christensen nodded a header wide from the subsequent corner.

Right on half time Dominic Calvert-Lewin bullied Christensen into a mistake but he failed to get a shot on goal with other attackers supporting him and in better positions. A huge chance squandered.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Everton brought on Ashley Williams and Beni Baningime at half time as Allardyce switched up Everton’s formation to a 3-5-2.

At the start of the second half Chelsea started well with Hazard’s effort saved well by Pickford and Alonso’s follow-up blocked by the Toffees defense.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Hazard forced Pickford into another fine stop as Chelsea pushed hard for the winner late on and they came agonizingly close. A cross from the right from was headed against his own bar by Williams but the ball bounced clear.

An unmarked Michael Keane then headed over from a corner in stoppage time as Everton could’ve nicked all three points, but Big Sam will be more than happy with a point to continue his unbeaten run as Everton boss.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in dramatic El Clasico

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 8:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

The La Liga title is Barcelona’s to lose after they secured a third-straight league win away at Real Madrid for the first time in their history.

On Saturday the Catalan club strode into the Santiago Bernabeu and beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 3-0 to move 14 points clear of the reigning Spanish champs in the La Liga table.

Second half goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal did the business for Barca but they struggled in the first half as Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal chalked off and Karim Benzema hit the post for Real who finished the game with 10-men after Dani Carvajal was sent off for a deliberate handball.

With the win Barca move nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid who occupy second place, while Real remain in fourth with Zinedine Zidane’s side under plenty of pressure from their own fans.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Barcelona sat back and somewhat surprisingly allowed Real Madrid to launch wave after wave of attack and Zidane’s men looked the more dangerous on the first half.

Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for being offside after just two minutes following Casemiro’s flick on, while Benzema sent a header against the outside of the post from Marcelo’s cross and Luka Modric forced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen into a good save.

The closest Barcelona came in the first half was Paulinho‘s header which was stopped by Keylor Navas.

Barcelona delivered a hammer blow early in the second half as Real’s defense left Ivan Rakitic wide open and he played in Sergi Roberto who crossed for Suarez to finish off a flowing move. 1-0 to Barca.

Real Madrid then shot themselves in the foot and it was game over.

Gerard Pique strode forward and Real’s defense opened up once again as Messi found Suarez. His first shot was saved by Navas, then the Uruguayan striker pinged an effort against the post but the follow-up was stopped on the line by Carvajal with his hand and he was sent off and Barcelona warded a penalty kick.

Messi smashed home the spot kick to make it 2-0.

Zidane sent on Isco and Gareth Bale, the latter of whom went close to pulling a goal back but slipped as he shot, but Real couldn’t find a way back into the game with Sergio Ramos forcing Ter-Stegen into a fine save at his near post.

In the end Barcelona held on easily for the win and Vidal jumped off the bench to add a third as Messi played him in and his shot squirmed under Navas.

Watch Live: Everton v. Chelsea

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 7:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

Everton host Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and via NBCSports.com) in a tasty clash at Goodison Park.

Big Sam Allardyce has won four games from five since taking charge of Everton as they’ve turned their season around, while Chelsea sit in third place and are aiming to keep chipping away at Manchester City atop the PL table.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

In team news Everton’s Wayne Rooney, Ashley Williams and Mason Holgate have been suffering from a flu impacting the squad with Rooney not in the 18, with Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka and Tom Davies starting.

Chelsea start Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian up top in the absence of Alvaro Morata with Michy Batshuayi on the bench.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Jagielka, Martina; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Sigurdsson, Davies, Lennon; Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Robles, Williams, Bolasie, Sandro, Niasse, Holgate, Baningme

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Hudson-Odoi, Basthuayi

LIVE – El Clasico is here as Real Madrid host Barcelona

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 7:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

This is it.

The biggest game in Spain so far this season takes place with Real Madrid hosting Barcelona.

[ LIVE: Updates from El Clasico ]

Real are the reigning Spanish and European champions but Zinedine Zidane sees his side in fourth place in the table and 11 points off La Liga leaders Barcelona.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi squaring off, you will not want to miss the action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real have gone for a more defensive approach with Bale and Isco both on the bench.

Click on the link above to follow all the action live.