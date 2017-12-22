More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

2 officials convicted at FIFA trial; 3rd awaits verdict

Associated PressDec 22, 2017, 1:58 PM EST
1 Comment

NEW YORK (AP) Two former South American soccer officials were convicted Friday of corruption charges at a U.S. trial stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal, while deliberations will continue next week for a third official.

A federal jury deliberated a week before reaching the partial verdict in New York.

[READ: PL Preview: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth]

Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil, and Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay, were convicted of the top count they faced, racketeering conspiracy. Jurors were undecided on Manuel Burga, the former president of Peru’s soccer federation.

The three had been arrested in 2015. Prosecutors accused them of agreeing to take millions of dollars in bribes from businessmen seeking to lock up lucrative media rights or influence hosting rights for the World Cup and other major tournaments controlled by FIFA.

Marin, the former president of Brazil’s soccer federation, and Napout, formerly president of Paraguay’s soccer federation and of the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL, also were convicted of other charges. Both were acquitted of some lesser counts.

The trial ended up being colored by odd twists: an unproven accusation that Burga threatened a witness; a juror booted for sleeping through testimony; word from Buenos Aires that an Argentine lawyer had committed suicide there hours after being named at the trial as a bribe-taker; and the surprise testimony of a former member of the Jonas Brothers, an American pop rock band.

Marin, Burga and Napout were among more than 40 people in the world of global soccer who faced criminal charges in the U.S. in connection with what prosecutors said were schemes involving hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Many of the other defendants pleaded guilty.

The government’s star witness, a former marketing executive from Argentina, Alejandro Burzaco, testified that he and his company arranged to pay $160 million in bribes over the course of several years until his arrest in 2015. Some of the money was demanded by a FIFA official in exchange for helping rig a vote that gave Qatar hosting rights for the World Cup in 2022, he said.

“You’ve seen a lot of paper, some of it quite complex,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Nitze said in closing arguments. “There are cases that present mysteries to be solved – whodunnits. This is not one of them.”

Prosecutors said Burga took $4.4 million in bribes, Marin took $6.6 million and Napout collected $10.5 million.

The defense argued that the men were innocent bystanders framed by Burzaco and other untrustworthy cooperators angling for leniency in their own cases. Napout’s lawyer told jurors the prosecution had failed to produce records of wire transfers or large bank deposits that could prove he was receiving piles of bribe money.

“They say cash is king, but where did it go?” said the attorney, John Pappalardo. “There was not one penny they could trace to Juan.”

The lawyer for Marin, who is 85, called him a clueless figurehead, saying the person making the real decisions was Marco Polo del Nero, the head of Brazil’s soccer federation. Del Nero is charged in the U.S. case but hasn’t been extradited from Brazil. FIFA suspended him from the sport Friday.

Burga, whose lawyer made similar arguments, got some unwanted attention early in the trial when prosecutors claimed he unnerved Burzaco by directing a threatening gesture at him – running his fingers across his throat in a slicing motion. The lawyer claimed his client was merely scratching his throat, but the judge took the incident seriously enough to tighten Burga’s house arrest conditions.

One witness described a secret ledger that listed bribes for Napout, including an entry for Paul McCartney concert tickets worth more than $10,000.

After the defense questioned whether the concert actually took place, the government called the musician and actor Kevin Jonas to testify that he attended the show as a spectator.

Another cooperator, Brazilian businessman Jose Hawilla, agreed to wear a wire for the FBI to make recordings played at the trial. One included a conversation he had with Marin in 2014 in which prosecutors say the defendant negotiated a bribe by saying, “It’s about time to have it coming my way. True or not?”

Hawilla responded: “Of course. That money had to be given to you.”

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in dramatic El Clasico

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 8:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

The La Liga title is Barcelona’s to lose after they secured a third-straight league win away at Real Madrid for the first time in their history.

On Saturday the Catalan club strode into the Santiago Bernabeu and beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 3-0 to move 14 points clear of the reigning Spanish champs in the La Liga table.

Second half goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal did the business for Barca but they struggled in the first half as Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal chalked off and Karim Benzema hit the post for Real who finished the game with 10-men after Dani Carvajal was sent off for a deliberate handball.

With the win Barca move nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid who occupy second place, while Real remain in fourth with Zinedine Zidane’s side under plenty of pressure from their own fans.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Barcelona sat back and somewhat surprisingly allowed Real Madrid to launch wave after wave of attack and Zidane’s men looked the more dangerous on the first half.

Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for being offside after just two minutes following Casemiro’s flick on, while Benzema sent a header against the outside of the post from Marcelo’s cross and Luka Modric forced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen into a good save.

The closest Barcelona came in the first half was Paulinho‘s header which was stopped by Keylor Navas.

Barcelona delivered a hammer blow early in the second half as Real’s defense left Ivan Rakitic wide open and he played in Sergi Roberto who crossed for Suarez to finish off a flowing move. 1-0 to Barca.

Real Madrid then shot themselves in the foot and it was game over.

Gerard Pique strode forward and Real’s defense opened up once again as Messi found Suarez. His first shot was saved by Navas, then the Uruguayan striker pinged an effort against the post but the follow-up was stopped on the line by Carvajal with his hand and he was sent off and Barcelona warded a penalty kick.

Messi smashed home the spot kick to make it 2-0.

Zidane sent on Isco and Gareth Bale, the latter of whom went close to pulling a goal back but slipped as he shot, but Real couldn’t find a way back into the game with Sergio Ramos forcing Ter-Stegen into a fine save at his near post.

In the end Barcelona held on easily for the win and Vidal jumped off the bench to add a third as Messi played him in and his shot squirmed under Navas.

Watch Live: Everton v. Chelsea

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 7:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

Everton host Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and via NBCSports.com) in a tasty clash at Goodison Park.

Big Sam Allardyce has won four games from five since taking charge of Everton as they’ve turned their season around, while Chelsea sit in third place and are aiming to keep chipping away at Manchester City atop the PL table.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

In team news Everton’s Wayne Rooney, Ashley Williams and Mason Holgate have been suffering from a flu impacting the squad with Rooney not in the 18, with Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka and Tom Davies starting.

Chelsea start Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian up top in the absence of Alvaro Morata with Michy Batshuayi on the bench.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Jagielka, Martina; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Sigurdsson, Davies, Lennon; Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Robles, Williams, Bolasie, Sandro, Niasse, Holgate, Baningme

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Hudson-Odoi, Basthuayi

LIVE – El Clasico is here as Real Madrid host Barcelona

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 7:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

This is it.

The biggest game in Spain so far this season takes place with Real Madrid hosting Barcelona.

[ LIVE: Updates from El Clasico ]

Real are the reigning Spanish and European champions but Zinedine Zidane sees his side in fourth place in the table and 11 points off La Liga leaders Barcelona.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi squaring off, you will not want to miss the action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real have gone for a more defensive approach with Bale and Isco both on the bench.

Click on the link above to follow all the action live.

Report: LA Galaxy trying to bring Kitchen back from Denmark

Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2017, 10:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Perry Kitchen’s European adventure has seen him endear himself to two fan bases in two nations, but has done little to increase his stock with the United States men’s national team.

Now with fresh eyes ready to look over the Yanks’ roster, could Kitchen be coming back to Major League Soccer.

[ ARSENAL-LIVERPOOL: Recap | 3 things | Stars/duds ]

Kitchen, 25, left DC United in 2016 and quickly endeared himself to Hearts in Scotland, making 45 appearances and earning the captain’s armband before falling out of favor with a new manager.

He headed to Denmark’s Randers FC, and has been an impactful starter for a team in a relegation fight. The usual European place competitors sit dead last.

Washington Post soccer man Steven Goff says the LA Galaxy want Kitchen in Carson, and that a “barrel of allocation money” would help LA gets his re-entry rights from DC United.

Kitchen is five times capped from the U.S., and could stabilize an MLS midfield for a half-decade or better. Sigi Schmid will certainly have a priority on the middle of the park.