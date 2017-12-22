Klopp keeping it in perspective after breakdown vs. Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp was angry following Friday’s 3-3 draw at Arsenal, but put a productive spin on a disappointing day at the Emirates Stadium.

While there’s no doubting Klopp will have some strong words for his Reds after tossing aside a 2-0 lead with three goals conceded in 4:45 — “You need to be angry, not sad, not disappointed in that moment” — his mentality was on display in his post-match comments.

Somewhat like Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United, the Reds were the better team despite not picking up all three points. And Klopp stressed throughout all his comments, whether criticizing Simon Mignolet‘s blunder or Liverpool’s massive let-up, that his team consistently producing chances without opening up myriad chances for the opposition.

“I thought we were clearly the better side. They couldn’t play how they wanted to play. Before they had their goal, we could’ve had 2, 3, 4. Life’s like that. It’s clear we gave them the opportunity, it’s no secret. We could’ve defended the cross much better on the first goal. Then a shot from distance, yeah, we can all agree Simon could make a save in this moment.

Yet you can’t just grimace and grouse about singular errors, saying something about soccer being crazy, when your defense gives up performances on more than one occasion (Granted, that’s not recent: this was the first time Liverpool allowed more than one goal in league play since its last loss, 4-1 at Spurs on Oct. 22).

“Defending is a team thing,” Klopp said. “Today we make individual mistakes and that is not cool.”

And that’s right. Liverpool has been less apt to give up big chances in its 10-match league unbeaten run, and this was the first match of the 10 to including multiple concessions.

