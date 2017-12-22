Meta? Milner says Liverpool have to be “more boring”

Everton unbeaten in six

Everton battled to a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday, with the Toffees riding their luck but staying unbeaten under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Chelsea had two efforts cleared off the line early on, while Eden Hazard went close twice in the second half and the Blues also hit the woodwork with Everton not having a single shot on target during the game.

With the point Everton move on to 26 for the season, while Chelsea move to 39 points but lose further ground on leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea started on top and Phil Jagielka cleared twice off his own line in quick succession early on to deny Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willian an opener.

Everton battled their way back into the game after plenty of Chelsea pressure but the Toffees found it tough to carve out any real chances in the first half. Tom Davies dragged an effort wide after a rare Everton break as Chelsea controlled the ball and came close to taking the lead.

Pedro got in behind the stubborn Everton defense but his powerful blast was pushed away by Jordan Pickford and Andreas Christensen nodded a header wide from the subsequent corner.

Right on half time Dominic Calvert-Lewin bullied Christensen into a mistake but he failed to get a shot on goal with other attackers supporting him and in better positions. A huge chance squandered.

Everton brought on Ashley Williams and Beni Baningime at half time as Allardyce switched up Everton’s formation to a 3-5-2.

At the start of the second half Chelsea started well with Hazard’s effort saved well by Pickford and Alonso’s follow-up blocked by the Toffees defense.

Hazard forced Pickford into another fine stop as Chelsea pushed hard for the winner late on and they came agonizingly close. A cross from the right from Victor Moses was headed against his own bar by Williams but the ball bounced clear.

Michael Keane headed over from the penalty spot unmarked in stoppage time as Everton could’ve nicked all three points but Big Sam will be more than happy with a point to continue his unbeaten run as Everton boss.

