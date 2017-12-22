MLS Reports: Red Bulls on verge of Argentine signing, and more

The New York Red Bulls are in the market for a new playmaker, and it appears they’ve found from South America.

The Red Bulls are on the verge of signing Alejandro “El Kaku” Romero Gamarra, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder for Argentine side Huracan, for a $7 million transfer fee according to a report from TYC. The Argentine native played three times for the Argentina Under-20 Men’s National Team at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup and has played in Huracan’s first team since 2013.

All that’s remaining is for El Kaku to sign personal terms with the Red Bulls. The Red Bulls reportedly beat out Cruz Azul for the transfer of the Romero.

#Huracán acordó la venta de Alejandro Romero Gamarra al Red Bull, a cambio de 7 millones de dólares por el 90 por ciento del pase. Si el Kaku arregla el contrato, se irá a la MLS. Vía @TyCSports pic.twitter.com/0mQcVjshRl — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 22, 2017

If Romero signs for the Red Bulls, he’d replace Sacha Kljestan and countryman Gonzalo Veron, who was selected by D.C. United in the MLS Re-Entry Draft this week, and be following in the footsteps of MLS MVP and fellow Buenos Aires native Diego Valeri to MLS, albeit without European experience beforehand.

Here are some more reports, news and notes from around MLS:

Minnesota United now favorites to land Kljestan

With Sacha Kljestan looking as if his future lies away from Red Bull Arena, a new potential landing spot has emerged for the veteran midfielder.

According to Metro US, Minnesota United has emerged as a possibility for Kljestan as the club has “pieced together a sizable deal” to acquire the former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder. It would likely take a combination of MLS allocation money as well as players moving in the other direction for the Red Bulls to agree to a deal to let their current captain leave.

Kljestan had previously been linked with a move to expansion side Los Angeles FC, not far from where he grew up in Huntington Beach. Whoever gets Kljestan will get one of the best passers in the league, with 51 assists in 97 league matches since joining the Red Bulls in 2015.

Kitchen headed to LA Galaxy?

Perry Kitchen could be set for a return to MLS after a rough year abroad.

The former No. 2 overall selection in the MLS SuperDraft out of Akron has been reported to be close to signing for the LA Galaxy after two years out of the league. There is a complication though, as the Galaxy have to acquire the rights to sign Kitchen from D.C. United, his former club.

Kitchen made waves originally when he joined Heart of Midlothian in March 2016, soon after making his USMNT debut. He even was named club captain after six months at the club. However, after manager Robbie Nielsen was sacked, new boss Ian Cathro didn’t have Kitchen in his plans. A move to Randers in Denmark hasn’t worked out as well.

While Kitchen started 17 times, Randers currently sit in last place in the Danish top flight, with just 14 points from 19 games.