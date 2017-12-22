Premier League Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham

- Davinson Sanchez returns from suspension for Tottenham Hotspur but Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) remain sidelined.
- Burnley’s Stephen Ward (knee) is likely to miss the next two matches while James Tarkowski is suspended for the next three, during which time he will undergo a hand operation.
- Spurs are aiming to win back-to-back league matches at Turf Moor for the first time in 92 years, but Burnley has lost only one of their last eight PL home matches (W5 D2).
- Burnley has won one of their seven Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur (D2 L4), 4-2 in May 2010.
Tottenham looks to leapfrog back over Burnley and into the top five of the Premier League with a trip to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com).
Spurs were battered 4-1 last weekend against Manchester City and now face a very difficult task in Burnley, which has stunned observers with a top-six position at this point of the season. On the other hand, Tottenham should see a majority of the ball, even on the road, and Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli could find the key to break through Burnley’s defense.
Speaking of Burnley’s backline, it will be missing centerback James Tarkowski after a three-match ban for violent conduct, a big loss that could be tough to replace on Saturday.
What they’re saying
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on rebounding from last week: “Players are disappointed because of the defeat against City but after you have time to train and to talk you change that energy and try to move on. The team is ready to compete, ready to go to Burnley and try to win again. It’s been a good week to work and refresh some concepts and again, to be all together, to try to assess, to analyze and try to improve.”
Burnley manager Sean Dyche on his side’s performances this season: “We’re progressing, you can see that. It’s beyond the league table; on and off the pitch the players are delivering performances and I’ve been very pleased with that. You want to look at the team in the tunnel and know they are going to give everything for the cause. It gives you a better chance of giving what you want, and I think we have that. They respect and believe in each other and the squad, that’s a really healthy position to be in as a team.”
Video Preview
Prediction: Burnley has been very impressive this season, but without two starters on its backline against one of the Premier League’s best attacks, it’s going to be very tough for Sean Dyche‘s side to get at least a point out of this match. Tottenham should get the result they need. Tottenham 2-0 Burnley