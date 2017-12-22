More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham

By Daniel KarellDec 22, 2017, 2:05 PM EST
  • Davinson Sanchez returns from suspension for Tottenham Hotspur but Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) remain sidelined.
  • Burnley’s Stephen Ward (knee) is likely to miss the next two matches while James Tarkowski is suspended for the next three, during which time he will undergo a hand operation.
  • Spurs are aiming to win back-to-back league matches at Turf Moor for the first time in 92 years, but Burnley has lost only one of their last eight PL home matches (W5 D2). 
  • Burnley has won one of their seven Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur (D2 L4), 4-2 in May 2010. 

Tottenham looks to leapfrog back over Burnley and into the top five of the Premier League with a trip to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com).

Spurs were battered 4-1 last weekend against Manchester City and now face a very difficult task in Burnley, which has stunned observers with a top-six position at this point of the season. On the other hand, Tottenham should see a majority of the ball, even on the road, and Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli could find the key to break through Burnley’s defense.

Speaking of Burnley’s backline, it will be missing centerback James Tarkowski after a three-match ban for violent conduct, a big loss that could be tough to replace on Saturday.

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on rebounding from last week: “Players are disappointed because of the defeat against City but after you have time to train and to talk you change that energy and try to move on. The team is ready to compete, ready to go to Burnley and try to win again. It’s been a good week to work and refresh some concepts and again, to be all together, to try to assess, to analyze and try to improve.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on his side’s performances this season: “We’re progressing, you can see that. It’s beyond the league table; on and off the pitch the players are delivering performances and I’ve been very pleased with that. You want to look at the team in the tunnel and know they are going to give everything for the cause. It gives you a better chance of giving what you want, and I think we have that. They respect and believe in each other and the squad, that’s a really healthy position to be in as a team.”

Video Preview

Prediction: Burnley has been very impressive this season, but without two starters on its backline against one of the Premier League’s best attacks, it’s going to be very tough for Sean Dyche‘s side to get at least a point out of this match. Tottenham should get the result they need. Tottenham 2-0 Burnley

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in dramatic El Clasico

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 8:59 AM EST
The La Liga title is Barcelona’s to lose after they secured a third-straight league win away at Real Madrid for the first time in their history.

On Saturday the Catalan club strode into the Santiago Bernabeu and beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 3-0 to move 14 points clear of the reigning Spanish champs in the La Liga table.

Second half goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal did the business for Barca but they struggled in the first half as Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal chalked off and Karim Benzema hit the post for Real who finished the game with 10-men after Dani Carvajal was sent off for a deliberate handball.

With the win Barca move nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid who occupy second place, while Real remain in fourth with Zinedine Zidane’s side under plenty of pressure from their own fans.

Barcelona sat back and somewhat surprisingly allowed Real Madrid to launch wave after wave of attack and Zidane’s men looked the more dangerous on the first half.

Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for being offside after just two minutes following Casemiro’s flick on, while Benzema sent a header against the outside of the post from Marcelo’s cross and Luka Modric forced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen into a good save.

The closest Barcelona came in the first half was Paulinho‘s header which was stopped by Keylor Navas.

Barcelona delivered a hammer blow early in the second half as Real’s defense left Ivan Rakitic wide open and he played in Sergi Roberto who crossed for Suarez to finish off a flowing move. 1-0 to Barca.

Real Madrid then shot themselves in the foot and it was game over.

Gerard Pique strode forward and Real’s defense opened up once again as Messi found Suarez. His first shot was saved by Navas, then the Uruguayan striker pinged an effort against the post but the follow-up was stopped on the line by Carvajal with his hand and he was sent off and Barcelona warded a penalty kick.

Messi smashed home the spot kick to make it 2-0.

Zidane sent on Isco and Gareth Bale, the latter of whom went close to pulling a goal back but slipped as he shot, but Real couldn’t find a way back into the game with Sergio Ramos forcing Ter-Stegen into a fine save at his near post.

In the end Barcelona held on easily for the win and Vidal jumped off the bench to add a third as Messi played him in and his shot squirmed under Navas.

Watch Live: Everton v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 7:25 AM EST
Everton host Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and via NBCSports.com) in a tasty clash at Goodison Park.

Big Sam Allardyce has won four games from five since taking charge of Everton as they’ve turned their season around, while Chelsea sit in third place and are aiming to keep chipping away at Manchester City atop the PL table.

In team news Everton’s Wayne Rooney, Ashley Williams and Mason Holgate have been suffering from a flu impacting the squad with Rooney not in the 18, with Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka and Tom Davies starting.

Chelsea start Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian up top in the absence of Alvaro Morata with Michy Batshuayi on the bench.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Jagielka, Martina; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Sigurdsson, Davies, Lennon; Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Robles, Williams, Bolasie, Sandro, Niasse, Holgate, Baningme

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Hudson-Odoi, Basthuayi

Report: LA Galaxy trying to bring Kitchen back from Denmark

By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2017, 10:37 PM EST
Perry Kitchen’s European adventure has seen him endear himself to two fan bases in two nations, but has done little to increase his stock with the United States men’s national team.

Now with fresh eyes ready to look over the Yanks’ roster, could Kitchen be coming back to Major League Soccer.

Kitchen, 25, left DC United in 2016 and quickly endeared himself to Hearts in Scotland, making 45 appearances and earning the captain’s armband before falling out of favor with a new manager.

He headed to Denmark’s Randers FC, and has been an impactful starter for a team in a relegation fight. The usual European place competitors sit dead last.

Washington Post soccer man Steven Goff says the LA Galaxy want Kitchen in Carson, and that a “barrel of allocation money” would help LA gets his re-entry rights from DC United.

Kitchen is five times capped from the U.S., and could stabilize an MLS midfield for a half-decade or better. Sigi Schmid will certainly have a priority on the middle of the park.