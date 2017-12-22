Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Manchester City will be without midfielder Phil Foden, while there are doubts over both Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

AFC Bournemouth has injury concerns regarding Jermain Defoe (ankle), Harry Arter and Charlie Daniels. Joshua King (hamstring) is a doubt, but Callum Wilson is available.

Manchester City has won nine and lost none of their 11 previous league matches against AFC Bournemouth (D2), winning all five in the Premier League.

AFC Bournemouth has never won a match in Manchester against either City or United in 11 previous attempts in all competitions (W0 D2 L9).

Manchester City takes its 16-match run of victories back to the Etihad Stadium this Saturday as the Citizens host Eddie Howe and Bournemouth (Watch live, 10:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

[MORE: Top Premier League storylines — Week 19]

Pep Guardiola‘s side has scored four goals in each of its last two games, including a 4-1 demolition last week against Tottenham at home as Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Raheem Sterling are running riot. Even with a mostly second-string side on Tuesday, Man City advanced on penalty kicks past Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

56 – Manchester City have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than 70% of teams (353/506) have scored in a complete Premier League season. Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/QaYNwa4xsJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2017

Bournemouth meanwhile are hovering over the relegation zone, with no wins in its last six matches along with getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup this past week.

On paper, Manchester City is the heavy favorites, but it’s never smart to count out an Eddie Howe-coached team.

What they’re saying