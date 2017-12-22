Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

- Manchester City will be without midfielder Phil Foden, while there are doubts over both Vincent Kompany and David Silva.
- AFC Bournemouth has injury concerns regarding Jermain Defoe (ankle), Harry Arter and Charlie Daniels. Joshua King (hamstring) is a doubt, but Callum Wilson is available.
- Manchester City has won nine and lost none of their 11 previous league matches against AFC Bournemouth (D2), winning all five in the Premier League.
- AFC Bournemouth has never won a match in Manchester against either City or United in 11 previous attempts in all competitions (W0 D2 L9).
Manchester City takes its 16-match run of victories back to the Etihad Stadium this Saturday as the Citizens host Eddie Howe and Bournemouth (Watch live, 10:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).
Pep Guardiola‘s side has scored four goals in each of its last two games, including a 4-1 demolition last week against Tottenham at home as Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Raheem Sterling are running riot. Even with a mostly second-string side on Tuesday, Man City advanced on penalty kicks past Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.
Bournemouth meanwhile are hovering over the relegation zone, with no wins in its last six matches along with getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup this past week.
On paper, Manchester City is the heavy favorites, but it’s never smart to count out an Eddie Howe-coached team.
What they’re saying
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on his side’s last game against Bourmenouth, which started the 16-game winning streak: “It was so important because we drew the game before against Everton at home. Nobody expected then that we would win 16 games in a row in that moment. It was so important because after that came the international break and after that came the game against Liverpool. It was so important, but so was the one against Southampton in the last second. When you are able to win a lot of games, some you win because you played much better and are able to win comfortably, in terms of the result. The other games you have to win in that situation. You cannot win all 16 games with a big gap of goals. We were lucky in that moment so hopefully tomorrow we can make a good game.”
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe on facing Man City: “We have to believe, I always maintain that and we believe we can. Saying that it will be incredibly difficult. We will need to be defensively very good considering the attacking players they have, but as importantly we will need a bit of luck. In recent games we’ve played well but not always got what we deserved. That includes the game at Chelsea on Wednesday night.”
Prediction: Manchester City is showing no signs of slowing down as we enter the festive period of matches and Saturday should be no different. Bournemouth will likely put up a fight but won’t have the answers for De Bruyne, Silva, Aguero and co. Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth