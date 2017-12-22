Report: Chicago Fire chasing former Colombian wonderkid Quintero

The Chicago Fire could make a big splash this MLS offseason or next summer with the latest name rumored to head to the Windy City.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Fire are in negotiations once more to sign Colombian playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero. The Fire nearly signed Quintero last July but reportedly couldn’t agree on a transfer fee with Quintero’s parent club, Porto.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Quintero, Casillas, free agents, Schweinsteiger, and more #cf97 – Fire again in hot pursuit of attacking midfielder Juan Quintero https://t.co/mgvOyKPkL4 — Guillermo Rivera (@FireConf) December 22, 2017

Quintero is currently in the midst of a career revival. Following his impressive debut for Los Cafeteros at the 2014 World Cup, Quintero was hailed as the next star after James Rodriguez for Colombia. But he nearly fell off the map for both club and country, and there were rumors he was ready to quit soccer to pursue a music career.

In January 2017, he returned on loan to his native Colombia to play for Indepediente Medellin, arch rivals of his former side Atletico Nacional. Since coming home, he’s found some of his old form that made jaws drop both in South America and abroad, scoring 13 goals in 25 league matches and another two goals in five Copa Sudamericana matches.

The report states that it appeared Quintero would move to Sevilla in the upcoming transfer window with his loan to Indepediente complete, but Sevilla has reportedly turned its sights on Wesley Sneijder, leaving Quintero available for a club like the Fire.

The Fire meanwhile are looking to make a splash this offseason, with Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas even mentioned as a possible signing.

#MLS sources telling me Chicago Fire are in negotiations with Iker Casillas. #cf97 aiming to sign the Spanish GK to a non-DP deal. The Fire are believed to hold his discovery rights. — Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) December 21, 2017

Bastian Schweinsteiger is currently a free agent, though there’s a chance he could return for another season as well.