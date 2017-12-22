More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: LA Galaxy trying to bring Kitchen back from Denmark

By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2017, 10:37 PM EST
Perry Kitchen’s European adventure has seen him endear himself to two fan bases in two nations, but has done little to increase his stock with the United States men’s national team.

Now with fresh eyes ready to look over the Yanks’ roster, could Kitchen be coming back to Major League Soccer.

Kitchen, 25, left DC United in 2016 and quickly endeared himself to Hearts in Scotland, making 45 appearances and earning the captain’s armband before falling out of favor with a new manager.

He headed to Denmark’s Randers FC, and has been an impactful starter for a team in a relegation fight. The usual European place competitors sit dead last.

Washington Post soccer man Steven Goff says the LA Galaxy want Kitchen in Carson, and that a “barrel of allocation money” would help LA gets his re-entry rights from DC United.

Kitchen is five times capped from the U.S., and could stabilize an MLS midfield for a half-decade or better. Sigi Schmid will certainly have a priority on the middle of the park.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in dramatic El Clasico

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 8:59 AM EST
The La Liga title is Barcelona’s to lose after they secured a third-straight league win away at Real Madrid for the first time in their history.

On Saturday the Catalan club strode into the Santiago Bernabeu and beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 3-0 to move 14 points clear of the reigning Spanish champs in the La Liga table.

Second half goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal did the business for Barca but they struggled in the first half as Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal chalked off and Karim Benzema hit the post for Real who finished the game with 10-men after Dani Carvajal was sent off for a deliberate handball.

With the win Barca move nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid who occupy second place, while Real remain in fourth with Zinedine Zidane’s side under plenty of pressure from their own fans.

MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Barcelona sat back and somewhat surprisingly allowed Real Madrid to launch wave after wave of attack and Zidane’s men looked the more dangerous on the first half.

Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for being offside after just two minutes following Casemiro’s flick on, while Benzema sent a header against the outside of the post from Marcelo’s cross and Luka Modric forced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen into a good save.

The closest Barcelona came in the first half was Paulinho‘s header which was stopped by Keylor Navas.

Barcelona delivered a hammer blow early in the second half as Real’s defense left Ivan Rakitic wide open and he played in Sergi Roberto who crossed for Suarez to finish off a flowing move. 1-0 to Barca.

Real Madrid then shot themselves in the foot and it was game over.

Gerard Pique strode forward and Real’s defense opened up once again as Messi found Suarez. His first shot was saved by Navas, then the Uruguayan striker pinged an effort against the post but the follow-up was stopped on the line by Carvajal with his hand and he was sent off and Barcelona warded a penalty kick.

Messi smashed home the spot kick to make it 2-0.

Zidane sent on Isco and Gareth Bale, the latter of whom went close to pulling a goal back but slipped as he shot, but Real couldn’t find a way back into the game with Sergio Ramos forcing Ter-Stegen into a fine save at his near post.

In the end Barcelona held on easily for the win and Vidal jumped off the bench to add a third as Messi played him in and his shot squirmed under Navas.

Watch Live: Everton v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 7:25 AM EST
Everton host Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and via NBCSports.com) in a tasty clash at Goodison Park.

Big Sam Allardyce has won four games from five since taking charge of Everton as they’ve turned their season around, while Chelsea sit in third place and are aiming to keep chipping away at Manchester City atop the PL table.

In team news Everton’s Wayne Rooney, Ashley Williams and Mason Holgate have been suffering from a flu impacting the squad with Rooney not in the 18, with Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka and Tom Davies starting.

Chelsea start Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian up top in the absence of Alvaro Morata with Michy Batshuayi on the bench.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Jagielka, Martina; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Sigurdsson, Davies, Lennon; Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Robles, Williams, Bolasie, Sandro, Niasse, Holgate, Baningme

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Hudson-Odoi, Basthuayi

LIVE – El Clasico is here as Real Madrid host Barcelona

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 7:01 AM EST
This is it.

The biggest game in Spain so far this season takes place with Real Madrid hosting Barcelona.

Real are the reigning Spanish and European champions but Zinedine Zidane sees his side in fourth place in the table and 11 points off La Liga leaders Barcelona.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi squaring off, you will not want to miss the action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real have gone for a more defensive approach with Bale and Isco both on the bench.

Mourinho: Willing to play Ibrahimovic behind Lukaku

By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2017, 9:49 PM EST
Jose Mourinho didn’t hate how Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked together despite Manchester United’s late loss at Bristol City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

So he may turn to the pairing again on Saturday when his Red Devils visit Leicester City for a 2:45 p.m. ET meeting at King Power Stadium (Watch live on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho would use Ibrahimovic as a No. 10 with Lukaku, sitting just behind his fellow big striker. Ibrahimovic is not alien to playing a bit deeper in the formation, and in less structured systems like Paris Saint-Germain would drift into something more akin to “No.10” than center forward. From ManUtd.com:

“He played the last match [against Bristol City] in that period in the second half where we replaced Daley Blind with Lukaku and Lukaku played no.9 and Zlatan played no.10.”

“I know that was in the period where his energy was going down but, obviously, there are spaces where a no.10 plays and spaces where Ibrahimovic, even when he was clearly a no.9, feels comfortable to play. So, yes, why not?”

Why not, indeed? I like it more for the possibilities of changing the pace against a defense. Go from Martial-Lukaku-Rashford as a trident to twin towers atop a 4-4-2? Yes, please.