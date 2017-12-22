Transfer Rumor Roundup: Man United interested in Fulham starlet

Manchester United could be ready to replace Luke Shaw with the latest English left back blue-chip prospect.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are prepared to bid $33.4 million for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon while letting Shaw move to another club in January. Sessegnon, the cousin of former Sunderland and West Bromwich midfielder Stephane Sessegnon, was born in London and made his Fulham debut aged 16-years and 81-days in 2016.

Since then, he’s made more than 50 appearances in all competitions for Fulham, scoring 13 goals, including a hat-trick this November in a wild 5-4 victory over Sheffield United.

The report states that while Man United are starting the bidding at $33.4 million, Fulham wouldn’t accept anything less than $40.1 million. Tottenham are reportedly also interested in both Ryan and his brother Stephen, but should Ryan move to Manchester United, Spurs could look to sign Shaw, who’s played just once in the Premier League and sparingly in cup competitions this season.

It’s unclear whether Sessegnon is ready for the bright lights of Manchester United, but he may find out soon enough whether he can sink or swim.

Here’s some more transfer rumors from across England and Europe:

Arsenal show interest in Barcelona youngster

We’ve heard this one before.

Following the signings of Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin and Jon Toral, Arsenal has its sights on another Barcelona youngster, although this one is a little older.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Arsenal is looking into signing Spanish midfielder Jose Arnaiz. Although he’s mostly played for Barcelona B in Spain’s Segunda Division this season, Arnaiz has represented the first team in the Copa Del Rey and has a pair of goals to his name. The report states he’d be available for around $23.7 million.

It’s unclear whether this has any legs, but with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez possibly departing in January, Arsenal would be on the lookout for young replacements.