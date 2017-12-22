Wenger praises Arsenal, Liverpool for entertaining draw

Arsene Wenger is a member of the managerial class who’s unable to escape the lens of the media microscope, and goodness knows his transfer policies are among many items that pour fuel on the fire.
But in many ways, the Frenchman is a custodian of the spirit of the game, something that was readily apparently after his Gunners came back from 2-0 only to disappointingly concede a third goal in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.
So rather than dwell on Laurent Koscielny‘s rough day, or lamenting a missed chance to climb back into the Top Four at home, Wenger couldn’t help but praise the free-flowing draw.
“We played frozen with fear and not at our level in the first half. In the second half we played at our level. It was a thrilling game. I am frustrated at not winning but that is the type of game you want in the Premier League.
…
“More for people who love football, let’s give credit to the creative force. If you have no shots on goal the defences look good but that is not what people want to see.”
When Wenger retires, there will be critiques of his final seasons and maybe his unwillingness to spend on his own players, but no one should slate the manager for his commitment to attractive football.