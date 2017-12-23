Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane joins Shearer in style

- Kane scores 13th, 14th, 15th of season
- Sets PL record for goals in a year
- Pope shines for Burnley
Harry Kane has joined Alan Shearer as the only players to score 36 goals in a Premier League season as Spurs clobbered Burnley 3-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor.
Kane has one more chance to take sole possession of the record, on Boxing Day at home to Southampton.
The win boosts Spurs fifth, a point back of Liverpool, while Burnley drops 7th with its 32 points.
Let off the hook for a dirty tackle last week, Dele Alli was back at it with a yellow-card earning lunge on Charlie Taylor inside of three minutes.
Dele then won a penalty, finding contact from Kevin Long and sending Kane to the spot. 1-0.
He nearly had a second in the 17th minute when he darted in front of Nick Pope but couldn’t cut his shot back hard enough to get inside the near post.
Dele played a perfectly weighted ball for Moussa Sissoko who, 1v1 with Pope, stuttered before finding a pair of shots saved by the keeper.
A Serge Aurier giveaway led to a Burnley break, but Hugo Lloris corralled a cross that was just inches away from a sliding Chris Wood.
Spurs had control in the second half, and Eriksen couldn’t get enough power when Heung-Min Son slipped him through in the 49th minute.
As Spurs continued to whiff on chances to make it 2-0, the match felt more and more like the 1-1 draw at Wembley earlier this season.
But Kane ran onto a long ball and poked beyond Pope to insure the lead in the 69th minute.
He rolled another inside the far post 10 minutes later to make it 3-0.
Burnley made a late charge with a Sam Vokes disallowed goal and a penalty shout or two, but the match was oh-so-comfortably in Spurs’ corner.