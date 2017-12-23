More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Leicester 2-2 Man United: Foxes rob Red Devils late

By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2017, 4:44 PM EST
  • Mahrez-to-Vardy flashbacks to 2015-16
  • Mata brings United level before HT
  • Mata’s free kick makes it 2-1
  • Maguire steals a point in 94′

Manchester United fell a goal behind early, came back to within seconds beat Leicester City courtesy of two goals scored by Juan Mata, but were punished for not putting the game beyond reach and ultimately dropped two points on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

The result sees Jose Mourinho’s second-place side fall to 13 points off the pace of runaway league leaders Manchester City, who won in convincing fashion (again) on Saturday.

The game’s opening goal, scored by the Foxes in the 27th minutes, was as on-brand as any goal in PL history. Demarai Gray sent Riyad Mahrez through into acres of open field with a long diagonal ball over the top. Mahrez ran onto it, raced to the top of the 18-yard box, held up play very briefly and slotted the perfect through ball for Jamie Vardy to slide past David De Gea first-time.

Thus, Vardy’s 50th PL goal adds to his sublime scoring record against the league’s top-six sides.

Leicester’s lead wouldn’t quite survive until halftime, though, as Juan Mata drew the Red Devils level in the 40th minute. He needed a bit of good fortune — and perhaps the slightest of deflections — to squeeze his left-footed effort between two Leicester defenders and tuck it just inside Kasper Schmeichel‘s left-hand post, and he got it.

The second half’s opening 10 minutes began in frantic fashion, as each side failed to convert a golden opportunity on opposite ends of the field within 30 seconds of one another.

Christian Fuchs had a nearly open-net chance before Victor Lindelof scrambled across the face of goal to get in the way and make the block. United immediately raced down the other end of the field, where Romelu Lukaku picked out Anthony Martial with a perfectly-placed ball toward the penalty spot, but the Frenchman blazed his shot over the crossbar, and both sides came up empty.

United wouldn’t wait long for another scoring chance, though the degree of difficulty would be far greater than Martial’s miss moments earlier. Mata delicately lifted his free kick over the leaping wall from the edge of the box. Schmeichel didn’t react until three-quarters of the way through the ball’s flight, at which point he had no chance of making the save.

Lukaku turned playmaker once again int he 72nd minute, when he slotted another through ball into a dangerous area, this time for Jesse Lingard. The hard part had been done already — Lingard rounded Schmeichel with ease — but the post denied what appeared a surefire goal to hand United a two-goal lead.

Daniel Amartey earned himself a pair of yellow cards just 17 minutes apart after coming on just before the hour mark, reducing Leicester to 10 men. Marcus Rashford let another open-net chance get away from United, as he stumbled over his own feet and hit the ground after rounding Schmeichel himself, and United were made to pay for not putting the game to bed.

Marc Albrighton lofted a hopeful ball into a dangerous spot inside the six-yard box, and Harry Maguire slid in at the back post to poke it past De Gea in the 94th minute, with what appeared to be fewer than 20 seconds of stoppage time remaining.

Mourinho: “We missed incredible chances, joke chances”

By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2017, 5:24 PM EST
One might assume that Jose Mourinho would have been livid in the minutes immediately following Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday, a result which only came to fruition following a series of hilariously wasted scoring chances during the second half and a 94th-minute equalizer.

Alas, the forever defiant Portuguese responded, simply, “I feel great.” Pressed with reference to his side’s elimination from the League Cup at the hands of Championship side Bristol City on Wednesday — also featuring a stoppage-time goal conceded by his side: “Seriously. … I feel good, I feel great.”

Speaking in his post-game television interview, Mourinho lamented all those chances missed and even the series of mistakes which resulted in Leicester’s opening goal much earlier in the game:

“We didn’t win because we missed incredible chances — I would say joke chances — and in the last second of the game, we make a big defensive mistake, so it was an accumulation of mistakes in an easy match to win. I told the players at halftime, when the [score] was 1-1, easy match to win.”

“The midfield players didn’t control the space between the lines, [Phil] Jones had to jump into an area [of the field] that is not his, and then the ball goes to the side and of course it’s difficult to recover that space. But, the team was playing well, kept their composure and equalized before halftime.

“In the second half, as we all know, the result should have been [4-0, 5-0, 6-0], but the reality is that it’s 2-2. Sometimes you make mistakes, and you are not punished for them.”

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane joins Shearer in style

By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
  • Kane scores 13th, 14th, 15th of season
  • Sets PL record for goals in a year
  • Pope shines for Burnley

Harry Kane has joined Alan Shearer as the only players to score 36 goals in a Premier League season as Spurs clobbered Burnley 3-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Kane has one more chance to take sole possession of the record, on Boxing Day at home to Southampton.

The win boosts Spurs fifth, a point back of Liverpool, while Burnley drops 7th with its 32 points.

Let off the hook for a dirty tackle last week, Dele Alli was back at it with a yellow-card earning lunge on Charlie Taylor inside of three minutes.

Dele then won a penalty, finding contact from Kevin Long and sending Kane to the spot. 1-0.

He nearly had a second in the 17th minute when he darted in front of Nick Pope but couldn’t cut his shot back hard enough to get inside the near post.

Dele played a perfectly weighted ball for Moussa Sissoko who, 1v1 with Pope, stuttered before finding a pair of shots saved by the keeper.

A Serge Aurier giveaway led to a Burnley break, but Hugo Lloris corralled a cross that was just inches away from a sliding Chris Wood.

Spurs had control in the second half, and Eriksen couldn’t get enough power when Heung-Min Son slipped him through in the 49th minute.

As Spurs continued to whiff on chances to make it 2-0, the match felt more and more like the 1-1 draw at Wembley earlier this season.

But Kane ran onto a long ball and poked beyond Pope to insure the lead in the 69th minute.

He rolled another inside the far post 10 minutes later to make it 3-0.

Burnley made a late charge with a Sam Vokes disallowed goal and a penalty shout or two, but the match was oh-so-comfortably in Spurs’ corner.

Watch Live: Leicester City vs. Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2017, 2:15 PM EST
Paul Pogba captains Manchester United as the Red Devils visit Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

He’ll work in a midfield with Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata as United attempts to keep pace with Man City and move five points clear of third-place Chelsea.

Eighth place Leicester can move three back of Burnley with a home win.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Maguire, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Albrighton, Gray, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, Dragović, King, Slimani, Okazaki.

Manchester United: De Gea, Lindelof, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Rashford.

Benitez: Newcastle “needed a victory like this”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2017, 1:25 PM EST
Newcastle United’s nine-match winless run is over, and Rafa Benitez is relieved to see his charges get what he believes is a deserved trip back out of the drop zone.

[ RECAP: West Ham 2-3 Newcastle ]

Benitez has lamented his team’s lack of depth since the end of the August window but rarely proffered negatives about his players or their effort.

So when the Magpies responded from a rough start to get goals from two unexpected sources and a third from Christian Atsu, Benitez was essentially glowing from the visitors’ side at the London Stadium as Newcastle beat West Ham 3-2.

From the BBC:

“We needed a performance and a victory like this. We were pushing really hard against Everton and hit the post twice. I am really pleased for the lads and the fans. it is fantastic.

“It was important to win to show that we could doing the things we are doing. We know it will be difficult to the end but we know that we can win and achieve things doing things as we are.”

Mikel Merino, Jonjo Shelvey, and Isaac Hayden were all unavailable to Benitez through injury or suspension, necessitating a partnership between Mo Diame and Henri Saivet. The latter hadn’t started for Benitez in the Premier League, and scored a free kick after giving away a goal to Marko Arnautovic early in the match.

It doesn’t get easy for the Magpies over the festive season, with a visit from behemoth Manchester City next. But the Magpies will defend to the death and hope for good things from a visit from old pal Chris Hughton and Brighton and then a trip to Stoke City.