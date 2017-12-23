Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: 17 wins on the spin

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Joint-second longest ever winning run in one of Europe’s big five leagues (17 games)

City become first PL club in history to score 100+ goals in a calendar year

Raheem Sterling has scored in all five of his PL games v Bournemouth

Manchester City beat Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium to stretch their run of consecutive Premier League wins to 17.

Pep Guardiola‘s side held Bournemouth at arms length for much of this encounter and eased to victory with Sergio Aguero scoring once in each half, plus Raheem Sterling and Danilo added goals.

With the win City momentarily stretch their lead atop the PL table to 14 points with United playing later on Saturday, while Bournemouth slipped into the relegation zone.

Bournemouth held their own early on with Junior Stanislas volleying just wide but son after he was forced off with an injry and Marc Pugh replaced him.

City’s first big chance of the game arrived as Sergio Aguero latched onto Nicolas Otamendi’s pass, controlled well but fired over.

Aguero made no mistake soon after as Asmir Begovic was caught overplaying at the back and Fernandinho‘s cross to the back post found Aguero unmarked to head home his 14th goal of the season. 1-0 to City.

Bournemouth gave Ederson some uncomfortable moments before half time as City failed to hit top gear in the opening 45 minutes.

City got going in the second half and scored a fine team goal to make it 2-0.

A ball into Aguero saw Kevin De Bruyne make a forward run and Aguero’s lovely dined pass didn’t reach KDB but found the onrushing Sterling to slot home. 2-0.

The rest of the second half saw damage limitation from Bournemouth who sat back and tried to hold City at bay. They did not succeed in doing as City eased to victory.

Aguero nodded home the third goal for City from Bernardo Silva‘s cross and the PL leaders made it 4-0 late on with substitute Danilo grabbing his first goal for the club just two minutes after coming off the bench.

Only one team in top-flight history has won more consecutive games than this City side. Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in 2013-14 who won 19 on the spin.

