Mourinho: “We missed incredible chances, joke chances”

One might assume that Jose Mourinho would have been livid in the minutes immediately following Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday, a result which only came to fruition following a series of hilariously wasted scoring chances during the second half and a 94th-minute equalizer.
Alas, the forever defiant Portuguese responded, simply, “I feel great.” Pressed with reference to his side’s elimination from the League Cup at the hands of Championship side Bristol City on Wednesday — also featuring a stoppage-time goal conceded by his side: “Seriously. … I feel good, I feel great.”
Speaking in his post-game television interview, Mourinho lamented all those chances missed and even the series of mistakes which resulted in Leicester’s opening goal much earlier in the game:
“We didn’t win because we missed incredible chances — I would say joke chances — and in the last second of the game, we make a big defensive mistake, so it was an accumulation of mistakes in an easy match to win. I told the players at halftime, when the [score] was 1-1, easy match to win.”
…
“The midfield players didn’t control the space between the lines, [Phil] Jones had to jump into an area [of the field] that is not his, and then the ball goes to the side and of course it’s difficult to recover that space. But, the team was playing well, kept their composure and equalized before halftime.
“In the second half, as we all know, the result should have been [4-1, 5-1, 6-1], but the reality is that it’s 2-2. Sometimes you make mistakes, and you are not punished for them.”