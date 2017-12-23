PL AT HALF: Saivet’s slick free kick, Aguero goal amonst highlights

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Four of six Premier League 10 a.m. ET kickoffs have seen at least a goal as the Premier League fits nine matches into this eve of Christmas Eve.

Manchester City 1-0 Bournemouth

Sergio Aguero has improved his record as Man City’s all-time leading scorer with his 100th goal at the Etihad Stadium, moving the Premier League leaders into the lead before the half hour mark.

West Ham United 1-1 Newcastle United

Making his first Premier League start for Rafa Benitez, midfielder Henri Saivet has been the architect of awful and amazing. He scored on the free kick above, moments after doing this:

Swansea City 0-0 Crystal Palace

The Welsh hosts may’ve deserved a penalty, and were let off the hook at the other end by an uncharacteristic Wilfried Zaha stumble.

Southampton 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Charlie Austin flicked Wes Hoedt‘s cross behind Jonas Lossl to open the scoring at St. Mary’s.

Stoke City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Joe Allen has scored a potentially massive goal as the Potters aim for three points in an early relegation six-pointer, and Eric Choupo-Moting doubled the advantage before the break.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Watford

The Seagulls started very bright, but have so far been unable to manufacture a goal.

