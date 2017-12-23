PL roundup: Races tighten everywhere but the top

Get caught up on all nine of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth — FULL RECAP

The winning streak continues, now at 17 games, for the 2017-18 PL champions-elect. Pep Guardiola‘s men holds a 13-point lead, which is the largest lead a side has ever held at the halfway point of the season in top-flight history. The gamut of superlatives has been exhausted, so we’ll let the highlights do the talking from now on.

Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United — FULL RECAP

Speaking of highlights, these won’t be too kind to Man United’s assortment of attacking stars. After failing time after time to put the Red Devils 3-1 ahead, they were made to pay by a 94th-minute equalizer by Harry Maguire. Fortunately for them, the difference between winning and drawing is that of a 13-point deficit, versus an 11-deficit. Neither is at all likely to be overturned, so the tree falls in the forest with virtually no one around to hear it make a sound.

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — FULL RECAP

Harry Kane‘s back to his old ways, scoring goals in bunches (his seventh hat trick of 2017), and sitting in a familiar place once again (joint-top of the PL goal-scoring charts). With one game still to play in 2017, he’s level with Alan Shearer for the most goals scored (36) during a calendar year in the PL.

Everton 0-0 Chelsea — FULL RECAP

Thanks to the Man United result and Liverpool’s exhilarating draw with Arsenal on Friday, third-place Chelsea didn’t lose any ground on either of the sides immediately above or below them in the table.

Stoke City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion — FULL RECAP

Mark Hughes‘ Stoke snapped a three-game losing streak by hammering 19th-place West Brom at the bet365 Stadium. The victory vaulted the Potters from 17th in the PL table all the way up to 14th, now a full three points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham United 2-3 Newcastle United — FULL RECAP

Even more imperative, it was a four-game losing streak that Newcastle snapped with a 3-2 win at the London Stadium. The Magpies started the weekend 18th in the table, but will sit 15th on Christmas, now two points clear of 18th-place Bournemouth.

Swansea City 1-1 Crystal Palace — FULL RECAP

Leon Britton made his (interim) managerial debut on Saturday, and guided Swansea to a 1-1 draw with fellow relegation battler Crystal Palace. Alas, the point won isn’t enough to lift the Swans out of the PL basement, and they sit four points away from safety after 19 of 38 games. Palace slipped to 16th.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Watford — FULL RECAP

Pascal Gross, who’ll undoubtedly go down as one of the (budget-friendly) signings of the season, scored the only goal in Brighton’s victory over Watford. While the Seagulls sit 12th at the halfway point of the season, their 21 points put them just as close (within five points) to 18th place as they are 9th. On the bright side, they’re more than halfway to the magical 40-point mark, which is looking far more than the required haul to avoid relegation this season.

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town — FULL RECAP

Saints are winless in their last six PL games, and have slipped to 13th in the table. Not many would have had Huddersfield, who sit 11th, above them after more than a month of the season.

Follow @AndyEdMLS