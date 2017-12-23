Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield: No win in six for Saints

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Saints have won just one of their last 10 PL games (D3 L5) and are winless in their last six

Southampton haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 PL games

Huddersfield with 4 points from last 2 away games

Southampton’s winless run stretched to six Premier League games as they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Charlie Austin gave Saints the lead but Laurent Depoitre equalized for the Terriers in a feisty festive clash.

With the point Saints move on to 19 for the season, while Huddersfield have 22 at the midway point of the season.

Huddersfield started well with Tom Ince pulling the back to Aaron Mooy but the Australian took too much time to get his shot away and Jack Stephens blocked it.

The Terriers kept pouring forward and Christopher Schindler forced Fraser Forster into a fine save as he tipped the ball onto the bar and out.

Saints finally woke up and they took the lead midway through the first half. Austin stooped in to head home the opener to continue his fine recent form and give the home side the lead. 1-0.

Following the goal there was then a long stoppage in play as Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl was caught in the face by Austin’s boot, but referee Lee Probert decided to take no further action. Lossl denied Dusan Tadic before the break as Saints were worthy of their lead.

In the second half Saints looked dangerous on the break with Nathan Redmond rushing clear but Austin fired wide, squandering a great chance.

Southampton were made to pay for that miss as Tommy Smith crossed from the right and Depoitre headed home after completely losing his marker. Terrible defending by Saints but the Terriers weren’t complaining. 1-1.

Huddersfield looked the most likely to grab the winner as Smith’s cross found Joe Lolley who then played in Scott Malone but his shot was saved by Forster.

Maya Yoshida saw a header hit the post, rebound of Lossl but fail to go in as the home side couldn’t find a winner.

Austin limped off with a hamstring injury late on to compound Saints’ misery as Pellegrino’s men now travel to Tottenham and Manchester United for their next two games.

