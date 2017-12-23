Stoke City 3-1 West Brom: Potters grab huge win

Stoke stop run of three-straight defeats

West Brom are currently on longest ever winless streak, no win in 19

Joe Allen bags goal, assist

Stoke City battled to a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters raced into a 2-0 lead at half time thanks to Joe Allen and Erik Choupo-Moting but Salmon Rondon made it 2-1 and despite plenty of pressure from the Baggies, Ramadan Sobhi scored late on to seal the three points.

Stoke move up to 14th place on 19 points, while West Brom remain second from bottom with Alan Pardew yet to win a game in charge.

The Potters took the lead early on as Allen scored his first goal since February. USMNT man Geoff Cameron won the ball in central midfield and Choupo-Moting’s shot was blocked but fell into the path of Peter Crouch who crossed for Allen to finish. 1-0.

That opener eased the nerves for Stoke but Salmon Rondon twice went close as he first missed an absolute sitter but was deemed to be offside, and then Jack Butland denied the Venezuelan international with a fine stop down low.

Right on half time Choupo-Moting doubled Stoke’s lead as he latched onto Allen’s pass, the calmly rounded Ben Foster to slot home.

2-0. Too easy for Stoke.

It was way too easy for West Brom to get back into the game at the start of the second half as a long ball over the top from of Stoke’s defense found Rondon and he slotted home to make it 2-1. Game on.

The home fans grew increasingly nervous in the second half as Butland kept out Jonny Evans and Jay Rodriguez, plus Mame Diouf should have done put the game to bed for Stoke but Foster denied him.

Stoke did score in stoppage time as Ramadan made the most of Foster coming up for a set piece and the Egyptian slotted into an empty net to send Stoke’s fans wild.

