Swans 1-1 Crystal Palace: Spoils split at Swansea

- Palace converts penalty
- Swans level through Ayew beauty
- Swansea remains 20th
Jordan Ayew scored a sensational second half goal to give Swansea City a share of the points in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.
Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty for Palace’s lone goal.
Swans finish the day four points back of 17th place West Ham, while Palace is two points ahead of the drop.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Tammy Abraham thought he’d played Luciano Narsingh in for a penalty kick, but the referee was unmoved when Jeff Schlupp‘s challenge took down the Dutchman.
An uncharacteristic bumble from Wilfried Zaha in the Swans’ box stopped Palace from a 34th minute lead. And the Ivorian just missed with a toe poke redirection in the 41st.
Yohan Cabaye lorded over a stoppage time free kick, but a training ground routine for Zaha did not yield a dangerous cross.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek sold a penalty kick, and Palace had a chance to go ahead in the 59th minute. Milivojevic finished with power.
Swans started to buzz as the half wore on, and Ayew gave Swans a deserved equalizer on a day his brother scored back in London. Ayew worked around a defender and let fly an arrow to level the score.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]