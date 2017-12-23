More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Two officials convicted at FIFA trial; 3rd awaits verdict

Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 9:20 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Two former South American soccer officials were convicted Friday of corruption charges at the first U.S. trial stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal, while deliberations will continue next week for a third official.

A federal jury in New York deliberated a week before reaching the partial verdict.

Jose Maria Marin and Juan Angel Napout, were found guilty of the top count they faced, racketeering conspiracy. Marin, the former president of Brazil’s soccer federation, and Napout, formerly president of Paraguay’s soccer federation and of the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL, also were convicted of wire fraud conspiracy.

But Napout was acquitted of money laundering conspiracy. And Marin was convicted on money laundering conspiracy charges, but acquitted of one charge of money laundering conspiracy.

Jurors remained undecided about the single racketeering charge against Manuel Burga, the former president of Peru’s soccer federation.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen immediately jailed Marin, 85, and Napout, 59, after prosecutors argued that they had the connections and the wealth to flee the U.S. to avoid prison terms she said could be more than 10 years on the racketeering charge alone.

Afterward, their lawyers said they were disappointed by the verdict.

“We’re going to continue fighting to absolve Mr. Napout,” said defense attorney Silvia Pinera.

Burga, 60, remained free on bail and was to return to court on Tuesday for further jury deliberations. His lawyer, Bruce Udolf, said his client was hopeful that the jury would clear him.

World soccer’s governing body said it is will seek compensation and a share of the cash.

FIFA said in a statement to The Associated Press that “as the jury has found a number of defendants guilty of the charged crimes, FIFA will now take all necessary steps to seek restitution and recover any losses caused by their misconduct.”

Marin, Burga and Napout had been arrested in 2015. Prosecutors accused them of agreeing to take millions of dollars in bribes from businessmen seeking to lock up lucrative media rights or influence hosting rights for the World Cup and other major tournaments controlled by FIFA.

The three were among more than 40 people and entities in the world of global soccer who faced criminal charges in the U.S. in connection with what prosecutors said were schemes involving hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Many of the other defendants pleaded guilty.

Their trial ended up being colored by odd twists: an unproven accusation that Burga threatened a witness; a juror booted for sleeping through testimony; word from Buenos Aires that an Argentine lawyer had killed himself there hours after being named at the trial as a bribe-taker; and the surprise testimony of a former member of the Jonas Brothers, an American pop rock band.

The government’s star witness, a former marketing executive from Argentina, Alejandro Burzaco, testified that he and his company arranged to pay $160 million in bribes over the course of several years. Some of the money was demanded by a FIFA official in exchange for helping rig a vote that gave Qatar hosting rights for the World Cup in 2022, he said.

“You’ve seen a lot of paper, some of it quite complex,” Nitze said in closing arguments. “There are cases that present mysteries to be solved – whodunits. This is not one of them.”

Prosecutors said that driven by greed, Burga took $4.4 million in bribes, Marin took $6.6 million and Napout collected $10.5 million.

The defense argued that the men were innocent bystanders framed by Burzaco and other untrustworthy cooperators angling for leniency in their own cases. Napout’s lawyer told jurors the prosecution had failed to produce records of wire transfers or large bank deposits that could prove he was receiving piles of bribe money.

“They say cash is king, but where did it go?” said the attorney, John Pappalardo. “There was not one penny they could trace to Juan.”

Marin’s lawyer called his client a clueless figurehead, saying the person making the real decisions was Marco Polo del Nero, the head of Brazil’s soccer federation. Del Nero is charged in the U.S. case but hasn’t been extradited from Brazil. FIFA suspended him from the sport Friday.

Burga’s lawyers zeroed in on evidence that ledgers by sports-marketing officials showed he hadn’t received the cash. Prosecutors said Burga, aware he was under investigation in Peru, told bribe-payers to hold onto his money and pay him later.

One witness described that listed bribes for Napout, including an entry for Paul McCartney concert tickets worth more than $10,000. After the defense questioned whether the concert actually took place, the government called Kevin Jonas to testify that he attended the show as a spectator.

Another cooperator, Brazilian businessman Jose Hawilla, agreed to wear a wire for the FBI to make recordings played at the trial.

One included a conversation he had with Marin in 2014 in which prosecutors say the defendant negotiated a bribe by saying, “It’s about time to have it coming my way. True or not?”

Hawilla responded: “Of course. That money had to be given to you.”

Burga got some unwanted attention early in the trial when prosecutors claimed he unnerved Burzaco by directing a threatening gesture at him – running his fingers across his throat in a slicing motion. The lawyer claimed his client was merely scratching his throat, but the judge took the incident seriously enough to tighten Burga’s house arrest conditions.

Serie A: Napoli, Juve surge ahead in title race

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 23, 2017, 7:50 PM EST
Medhi Benatia scored against his old club to help Juventus beat title rival Roma 1-0 on Saturday and move to within a point of leader Napoli in one of the tightest Serie A races in years.

Earlier, Napoli fought back to beat Sampdoria 3-2 in a match in which Marek Hamsik became the club’s all-time leading scorer with his 116th.

Juventus moved four points above Inter Milan, which had a penalty saved in a 1-0 loss at Sassuolo.

Roma remained fourth, seven points behind Napoli but with a game in hand.

Benatia, who spent a season at Roma before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2014, almost did his old club a favor deep in stoppage time with a poor backpass which sent Patrik Schick clear on goal, but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny rushed out to parry with his legs.

“I’m pleased because Roma is a rival for the title,” Benatia said. “Having won with my goal is an added joy … although of course I have friends there.

“We could have finished it off but we made a couple of mistakes in attack. Then we risked a lot with my mistake, but luckily Szczesny was phenomenal. It … could have cost us a lot. We are still the team to beat.”

Juventus broke the deadlock in chaotic fashion following a 19th-minute corner. Roma goalkeeper Alisson did brilliantly to keep out Giorgio Chiellini’s header and turned Benatia’s attempt from the rebound onto the bar but couldn’t keep out the Morocco defender’s follow-up.

Another former Roma player was in goal for Juventus, with Szczesny standing in for the injured Gianluigi Buffon. He did well to deny Stephan El Shaarawy from close range.

Roma’s night was almost made worse by another ex-fan favorite, but Miralem Pjanic’s shot came off the crossbar.

Alessandro Florenzi also hit the bar for the capital club.

Napoli was behind twice before Hamsik surpassed Argentina great Diego Maradona’s tally with the winner shortly before halftime.

Sampdoria got off to a perfect start in Naples as Gaston Ramirez curled a free kick into the top left corner with less than two minutes on the clock.

Napoli leveled when Emiliano Viviano could only parry Jose Callejon’s volley and Allan fired home the rebound.

Fabio Quagliarella restored Sampdoria’s lead with a penalty after Elseid Hysaj brought down Ramirez.

It was Quagliarella’s first time back at Napoli since he revealed a stalker nightmare forced him to leave his hometown club in 2010.

Lorenzo Insigne marked his return from injury with an equalizer, volleying Dries Mertens’ chipped pass into the bottom left corner.

Hamsik made history six minutes later, still in the first half.

Allan dribbled past three players in the area before picking out Mertens, who rolled the ball across for Hamsik to tap in from close range.

The only negative note for Napoli was the dismissal of defender Mario Rui 13 minutes from time following a second yellow card.

Little more than a week ago, Inter was on top of the table and the only unbeaten team in the league.

It is now five points off the pace following a second successive defeat.

Diego Falcinelli scored the only goal 11 minutes from halftime, heading in a cross from Matteo Politano, who ran almost the entire length of the right flank.

Falcinelli needed several minutes of treatment afterward as he clattered into the post as he scored.

Icardi, who earlier missed a sitter and saw an effort cleared off the line, should have leveled five minutes after the break but Andrea Consigli saved his penalty after Francesco Acerbi’s handball.

It was a third successive win for Sassuolo, which moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

AC Milan was booed off the pitch after falling to a second successive defeat, 2-0 at home to Atalanta.

Gennaro Gattuso has just one win from his four league matches since replacing Vincenzo Montella as coach.

PL roundup: Races tighten everywhere but the top

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2017, 6:36 PM EST
Get caught up on all nine of Saturday's Premier League fixtures…

Manchester City 4-0 BournemouthFULL RECAP

The winning streak continues, now at 17 games, for the 2017-18 PL champions-elect. Pep Guardiola‘s men holds a 13-point lead, which is the largest lead a side has ever held at the halfway point of the season in top-flight history. The gamut of superlatives has been exhausted, so we’ll let the highlights do the talking from now on.

Leicester City 2-2 Manchester UnitedFULL RECAP

Speaking of highlights, these won’t be too kind to Man United’s assortment of attacking stars. After failing time after time to put the Red Devils 3-1 ahead, they were made to pay by a 94th-minute equalizer by Harry Maguire. Fortunately for them, the difference between winning and drawing is that of a 13-point deficit, versus an 11-deficit. Neither is at all likely to be overturned, so the tree falls in the forest with virtually no one around to hear it make a sound.

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham HotspurFULL RECAP

Harry Kane‘s back to his old ways, scoring goals in bunches (his seventh hat trick of 2017), and sitting in a familiar place once again (joint-top of the PL goal-scoring charts). With one game still to play in 2017, he’s level with Alan Shearer for the most goals scored (36) during a calendar year in the PL.

Everton 0-0 ChelseaFULL RECAP

Thanks to the Man United result and Liverpool’s exhilarating draw with Arsenal on Friday, third-place Chelsea didn’t lose any ground on either of the sides immediately above or below them in the table.

Stoke City 3-1 West Bromwich AlbionFULL RECAP

Mark Hughes‘ Stoke snapped a three-game losing streak by hammering 19th-place West Brom at the bet365 Stadium. The victory vaulted the Potters from 17th in the PL table all the way up to 14th, now a full three points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham United 2-3 Newcastle UnitedFULL RECAP

Even more imperative, it was a four-game losing streak that Newcastle snapped with a 3-2 win at the London Stadium. The Magpies started the weekend 18th in the table, but will sit 15th on Christmas, now two points clear of 18th-place Bournemouth.

Swansea City 1-1 Crystal PalaceFULL RECAP

Leon Britton made his (interim) managerial debut on Saturday, and guided Swansea to a 1-1 draw with fellow relegation battler Crystal Palace. Alas, the point won isn’t enough to lift the Swans out of the PL basement, and they sit four points away from safety after 19 of 38 games. Palace slipped to 16th.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 WatfordFULL RECAP

Pascal Gross, who’ll undoubtedly go down as one of the (budget-friendly) signings of the season, scored the only goal in Brighton’s victory over Watford. While the Seagulls sit 12th at the halfway point of the season, their 21 points put them just as close (within five points) to 18th place as they are 9th. On the bright side, they’re more than halfway to the magical 40-point mark, which is looking far more than the required haul to avoid relegation this season.

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield TownFULL RECAP

Saints are winless in their last six PL games, and have slipped to 13th in the table. Not many would have had Huddersfield, who sit 11th, above them after more than a month of the season.

Mourinho: “We missed incredible chances, joke chances”

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2017, 5:24 PM EST
One might assume that Jose Mourinho would have been livid in the minutes immediately following Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday, a result which only came to fruition following a series of hilariously wasted scoring chances during the second half and a 94th-minute equalizer.

[ MORE: Man City rout Bournemouth to make it 17 straight wins ]

Alas, the forever defiant Portuguese responded, simply, “I feel great.” Pressed with reference to his side’s elimination from the League Cup at the hands of Championship side Bristol City on Wednesday — also featuring a stoppage-time goal conceded by his side: “Seriously. … I feel good, I feel great.”

Speaking in his post-game television interview, Mourinho lamented all those chances missed and even the series of mistakes which resulted in Leicester’s opening goal much earlier in the game:

“We didn’t win because we missed incredible chances — I would say joke chances — and in the last second of the game, we make a big defensive mistake, so it was an accumulation of mistakes in an easy match to win. I told the players at halftime, when the [score] was 1-1, easy match to win.”

“The midfield players didn’t control the space between the lines, [Phil] Jones had to jump into an area [of the field] that is not his, and then the ball goes to the side and of course it’s difficult to recover that space. But, the team was playing well, kept their composure and equalized before halftime.

“In the second half, as we all know, the result should have been [4-1, 5-1, 6-1], but the reality is that it’s 2-2. Sometimes you make mistakes, and you are not punished for them.”

Leicester 2-2 Man United: Foxes rob Red Devils late

By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2017, 4:44 PM EST
  • Mahrez-to-Vardy flashbacks to 2015-16
  • Mata brings United level before HT
  • Mata’s free kick makes it 2-1
  • Maguire steals a point in 94′

Manchester United fell a goal behind early, came back to within seconds beat Leicester City courtesy of two goals scored by Juan Mata, but were punished for not putting the game beyond reach and ultimately dropped two points on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The result sees Jose Mourinho’s second-place side fall to 13 points off the pace of runaway league leaders Manchester City, who won in convincing fashion (again) on Saturday.

The game’s opening goal, scored by the Foxes in the 27th minutes, was as on-brand as any goal in PL history. Demarai Gray sent Riyad Mahrez through into acres of open field with a long diagonal ball over the top. Mahrez ran onto it, raced to the top of the 18-yard box, held up play very briefly and slotted the perfect through ball for Jamie Vardy to slide past David De Gea first-time.

Thus, Vardy’s 50th PL goal adds to his sublime scoring record against the league’s top-six sides.

Leicester’s lead wouldn’t quite survive until halftime, though, as Juan Mata drew the Red Devils level in the 40th minute. He needed a bit of good fortune — and perhaps the slightest of deflections — to squeeze his left-footed effort between two Leicester defenders and tuck it just inside Kasper Schmeichel‘s left-hand post, and he got it.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

The second half’s opening 10 minutes began in frantic fashion, as each side failed to convert a golden opportunity on opposite ends of the field within 30 seconds of one another.

Christian Fuchs had a nearly open-net chance before Victor Lindelof scrambled across the face of goal to get in the way and make the block. United immediately raced down the other end of the field, where Romelu Lukaku picked out Anthony Martial with a perfectly-placed ball toward the penalty spot, but the Frenchman blazed his shot over the crossbar, and both sides came up empty.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

United wouldn’t wait long for another scoring chance, though the degree of difficulty would be far greater than Martial’s miss moments earlier. Mata delicately lifted his free kick over the leaping wall from the edge of the box. Schmeichel didn’t react until three-quarters of the way through the ball’s flight, at which point he had no chance of making the save.

Lukaku turned playmaker once again int he 72nd minute, when he slotted another through ball into a dangerous area, this time for Jesse Lingard. The hard part had been done already — Lingard rounded Schmeichel with ease — but the post denied what appeared a surefire goal to hand United a two-goal lead.

Daniel Amartey earned himself a pair of yellow cards just 17 minutes apart after coming on just before the hour mark, reducing Leicester to 10 men. Marcus Rashford let another open-net chance get away from United, as he stumbled over his own feet and hit the ground after rounding Schmeichel himself, and United were made to pay for not putting the game to bed.

Marc Albrighton lofted a hopeful ball into a dangerous spot inside the six-yard box, and Harry Maguire slid in at the back post to poke it past De Gea in the 94th minute, with what appeared to be fewer than 20 seconds of stoppage time remaining.