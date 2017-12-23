Watch Live: Six Premier League games at 10am ET

Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday with the festive fixtures in full flow.

You can watch all the games live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Manchester City host Bournemouth, Swansea welcome Crystal Palace, Stoke and West Brom clash, Huddersfield head to Southampton, Newcastle travel to West Ham and Brighton host Watford.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

