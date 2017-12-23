More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch Live: Six Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 9:40 AM EST
Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday with the festive fixtures in full flow.

You can watch all the games live online.

Manchester City host Bournemouth, Swansea welcome Crystal Palace, Stoke and West Brom clash, Huddersfield head to Southampton, Newcastle travel to West Ham and Brighton host Watford.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane joins Shearer in style

By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
  • Kane scores 13th, 14th, 15th of season
  • Sets PL record for goals in a year
  • Pope shines for Burnley

Harry Kane has joined Alan Shearer as the only players to score 36 goals in a Premier League season as Spurs clobbered Burnley 3-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Kane has one more chance to take sole possession of the record, on Boxing Day at home to Southampton.

The win boosts Spurs fifth, a point back of Liverpool, while Burnley drops 7th with its 32 points.

Let off the hook for a dirty tackle last week, Dele Alli was back at it with a yellow-card earning lunge on Charlie Taylor inside of three minutes.

Dele then won a penalty, finding contact from Kevin Long and sending Kane to the spot. 1-0.

He nearly had a second in the 17th minute when he darted in front of Nick Pope but couldn’t cut his shot back hard enough to get inside the near post.

Dele played a perfectly weighted ball for Moussa Sissoko who, 1v1 with Pope, stuttered before finding a pair of shots saved by the keeper.

A Serge Aurier giveaway led to a Burnley break, but Hugo Lloris corralled a cross that was just inches away from a sliding Chris Wood.

Spurs had control in the second half, and Eriksen couldn’t get enough power when Heung-Min Son slipped him through in the 49th minute.

As Spurs continued to whiff on chances to make it 2-0, the match felt more and more like the 1-1 draw at Wembley earlier this season.

But Kane ran onto a long ball and poked beyond Pope to insure the lead in the 69th minute.

He rolled another inside the far post 10 minutes later to make it 3-0.

Burnley made a late charge with a Sam Vokes disallowed goal and a penalty shout or two, but the match was oh-so-comfortably in Spurs’ corner.

Watch Live: Leicester City vs. Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2017, 2:15 PM EST
Paul Pogba captains Manchester United as the Red Devils visit Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

He’ll work in a midfield with Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata as United attempts to keep pace with Man City and move five points clear of third-place Chelsea.

Eighth place Leicester can move three back of Burnley with a home win.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Maguire, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Albrighton, Gray, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, Dragović, King, Slimani, Okazaki.

Manchester United: De Gea, Lindelof, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Rashford.

Benitez: Newcastle “needed a victory like this”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2017, 1:25 PM EST
Newcastle United’s nine-match winless run is over, and Rafa Benitez is relieved to see his charges get what he believes is a deserved trip back out of the drop zone.

[ RECAP: West Ham 2-3 Newcastle ]

Benitez has lamented his team’s lack of depth since the end of the August window but rarely proffered negatives about his players or their effort.

So when the Magpies responded from a rough start to get goals from two unexpected sources and a third from Christian Atsu, Benitez was essentially glowing from the visitors’ side at the London Stadium as Newcastle beat West Ham 3-2.

From the BBC:

“We needed a performance and a victory like this. We were pushing really hard against Everton and hit the post twice. I am really pleased for the lads and the fans. it is fantastic.

“It was important to win to show that we could doing the things we are doing. We know it will be difficult to the end but we know that we can win and achieve things doing things as we are.”

Mikel Merino, Jonjo Shelvey, and Isaac Hayden were all unavailable to Benitez through injury or suspension, necessitating a partnership between Mo Diame and Henri Saivet. The latter hadn’t started for Benitez in the Premier League, and scored a free kick after giving away a goal to Marko Arnautovic early in the match.

It doesn’t get easy for the Magpies over the festive season, with a visit from behemoth Manchester City next. But the Magpies will defend to the death and hope for good things from a visit from old pal Chris Hughton and Brighton and then a trip to Stoke City.

Virgil van Dijk situation becomes clearer

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 23, 2017, 1:20 PM EST
Manchester City and Liverpool will be readying their check books.

Virgil Van Dijk, 26, was sat in the stands at St Mary’s on Saturday as Southampton drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town.

He wasn’t injured.

Amid reports of Pep Guardiola’s Man City making bids for the $80 million Dutch center back, plus Jurgen Klopp’s well-known admiration for the player, this is also seeming rather ominous for VVD’s future at Saints.

Van Dijk’s manager, Mauricio Pellegrino, has confirmed he left him out for tactical reasons but was coy when asked about Man City, saying he hadn’t heard of any interest from  Guardiola’s side.

He also van Dijk on the bench for Saints’ defeat at Chelsea last weekend after questioning the attitude of players “wanting to be at the club” without naming names after they lost to Leicester 10 days ago.

Asked by BBC Radio Solent after the Huddersfield game if VVD’s omission was down to an impending move away in January, Pellegrino had the following to say.

“Virgil, we know there will be a lot of speculation about him. He’s important player but I can’t say anything right now,” Pellegrino said.

So, basically, the deal has been done and either Man City or Liverpool do not want their new star center back to get injured over the busy festive period.

VVD wanted a move away in the summer and put in a transfer request after Liverpool were reported by Southampton to the Premier League for an alleged illegal approach. That whole mess saw Liverpool apologize and withdraw their interest as he remained at Saints.

Since then he’s returned to full fitness after being out with a foot injury but his form has been erratic for Saints this season and he’s looked increasingly disinterested as the January window approaches.

What should Saints do? Sell him in January and move on.

They can get two or three top players for the money they will get for VVD and they badly need reinforcements following just one win in their last six which has left them in a relegation battle. Saints want to halt their status as a selling club but these kind of scenarios aren’t healthy for anyone.

Both Man City and Liverpool need a new center back and if VVD can regain his best form he’s one of the best in Europe. Right now he’s no good to anybody sitting in the stands at Southampton.

It’s time for Saints to cash in and use the money wisely to push themselves back up the PL table.