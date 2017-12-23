West Ham United 2-3 Newcastle United: Magpies sweep Irons

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arnautovic scores in 6th minute

Saivet makes amends for gaffe

First NUFC win since Oct. 21

Magpies sweep West Ham

Henri Saivet, Mohamed Diame, and Christian Atsu booted Newcastle United out of the drop zone with a 3-2 win at West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Magpies end a nine-match winless run in the Premier League, rising to 15th with 18 points.

Marko Arnautovic and Andre Ayew scored for David Moyes‘ Irons, who slip 17th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

DeAndre Yedlin protested an early corner, and West Ham replied by fouling during service.

At the other end, Adrian caught a Mo Diame cross and held it in play as his body carried into the goal.

A horrific giveaway from Henri Saivet sprung Arnautovic for a 1v1 with Ciaran Clark, and the Austrian cut to the right to belt a shot past Rob Elliot. 1-0.

Saivet made amends with a sensational free kick goal. Making his first start in the Premier League under Rafa Benitez, the Frenchman swept a free kick over the wall and just inside the near post to level the score.

Yedlin came close to supplying a go-ahead assist when he ran onto Matt Ritchie‘s through ball, but Dwight Gayle‘s shot popped off the cross bar.

Michail Antonio popped a corner kick over goal with an unmarked header off a corner kick in the 26th. Elliot made a nice stop on Arthur Masuaku moments later.

Matt Ritchie hit the post as Newcastle struck the woodwork for the fourth time in two matches.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Curls it straight into the bottom corner! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/JZaOAgyh8L — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 23, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Newcastle went ahead with style, as Christian Atsu nutmegged James Collins and squared to the penalty spot for Diame to belt into the gaping frame.

The lead was set to be shortlived after a penalty was conceded (despite a foul outside the 18) by Newcastle, but Elliot saved Andre Ayew’s poor penalty.

And Atsu piled misery on the Irons with a counter attack that West Ham gave plenty of liberty. Dwight Gayle forced a turnover and Joselu squared for Atsu to finish in the 61st.

But Newcastle born Andy Carroll won a back post header off a corner kick, and Ayew was on the spot to bury West Ham’s second. Game on, 69′.

The Magpies would need every bit of resolve to hold off hard-charging West Ham, but managed to keep the Irons out of their goal.

Follow @NicholasMendola