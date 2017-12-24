More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Paulinho key to Barca's big win at Madrid and Liga lead

Associated PressDec 24, 2017
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) When Paulinho arrived in Spain last summer, most Barcelona fans were unimpressed.

The 29-year-old Brazilian looked like a poor replacement for the younger, and flashier Neymar after the star striker forced his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

But Paulinho is a big reason why Barcelona has quickly turned the page four months after Neymar left them in the lurch to open up a commanding lead in the Spanish league.

His contribution to his new team was more evident than ever on Saturday, when he helped Barcelona to a lopsided 3-0 victory at fierce rival Real Madrid.

Paulinho was only stopped from scoring a goal when Dani Carvajal blatantly used his arm to block his goal-bound header in the second half. Little did it help, since it cost the Madrid defender a direct red card and sent Lionel Messi to the penalty spot to make it 2-0.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde praised his player after the match. “The second goal was decisive,” Valverde said. “Paulinho is a player who goes forward in attack very well, and can surprise the defense with his runs into the area. He works hard and covers a lot of kilometers. He helps us a lot.”

Paulinho’s impact was seen from the very start when he was Barcelona’s top threat during an early stretch when Madrid was dominating.

He went close to scoring early when he latched onto a lobbed pass by Messi, only for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to get his fingers on his rising strike and push the ball over the bar.

The Messi-Paulinho connection clicked again before halftime, when the Brazilian headed his teammate’s cross toward the goal where Navas did well to save it.

“I am very happy. I don’t have words to describe winning my first `clasico’ against a rival like Madrid,” Paulinho said. “Today my shots didn’t go in, but the most important thing is to help the team achieve great results at the biggest stadiums.”

In August, some of Barcelona’s fans and sports press questioned spending 40 million euros on Paulinho, who at 29 was playing in the Chinese league after a disappointing stint at Tottenham in the English Premier League.

With his large frame and more direct playing style, Paulinho didn’t fit the standard mould of the lightweight, ball-controlling midfielder that Barcelona tends to feature.

But he quickly proved his worth to the club by giving Valverde a big, box-to-box midfielder that Barcelona hasn’t had since the days of Yaya Toure several seasons ago.

Paulinho links up well with Messi on his well-timed runs into the area from the midfield, where his extra muscle helps holding midfielder Sergio Busquets fend off opposing attacks.

Paulinho made a difference almost from the start. He used his powerful build to hold off a tackle before scoring his first goal in his third appearance for Barcelona, a winner to complete a 2-1 comeback at Getafe.

He went on to add five more goals in 17 rounds, making him Barcelona’s third-leading scorer after Messi and Luis Suarez.

Even though they are teammates in the Brazil national side, the contrast between Paulinho and Neymar could not be greater.

Paulinho has none of the fancy dribbling, speed, or creative talent of his fellow countryman. But he helps Barcelona both with and without the ball and works much harder in defense than Neymar ever did.

And his no-nonsense attitude and unquestionable work ethic is worlds away from Neymar’s showboating and taunting of rivals.

The result is evident in the team’s position: Barcelona is on course to reclaim the la Liga crown with a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid, and a 14-point gap over fourth-place Madrid, before the season reaches its midway point.

“I have to thank my teammates for helping me build my confidence these months,” Paulinho said. “I am working hard to be able to help the team as much as I can.”

Report: Middlesbrough, Pulis in talks over vacant coaching position

Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 24, 2017
It seems as though Middlesbrough isn’t wasting any time in its managerial search just under 24 hours after the club fired its coach.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Boro are in active discussions with Tony Pulis regarding the club’s vacant coaching position.

Pulis, 59, last managed Premier League side West Bromwich Albion before being sacked in November. The former Bristol Rovers defender has managed eight different English sides throughout his career as a coach.

Former manager Garry Monk was sacked by Middlesbrough on Saturday, after leading the club to ninth place in the Championship through 23 matches.

Monk had taken the job at the Riverside Stadium back in June, following Aitor Karanka‘s departure.

At the moment, Middlesbrough is a mere three points out of sixth place in England’s second flight.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Brighton

Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 24, 2017
  • Brighton hasn’t beaten Chelsea since first meeting in 1933
  • Sides haven’t met since 1989 (1-0 Blues win)
  • Chelsea have won five straight at Stamford Bridge
  • Brighton is winless in seven of its last eight

Chelsea will take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day from Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold and online via NBCSports.com).

Blues manager Antonio Conte receives a lift in his attack as Alvaro Morata is eligible to return from his one-match suspension. Chelsea will need their Spanish goalscorer to be firing on all cylinders, with the club finding the net just once in its last two league matches.

Meanwhile, Brighton will also get a key player back as Shane Duffy returns from his suspension.

What they’re saying

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte on the club’s winter transfer window plans“If there is the possibility to improve the squad on the numerical aspect, I think it would be a good choice. But, at the same time, I’m enjoying working with these players. At this moment, I’m ready to continue to play with all these players.”

Chris Hughton on being the underdog against Chelsea“We go to Chelsea knowing in most people’s minds it is difficult to get a result there. There aren’t too many who will expect that but that’s the challenge, and for this club and these players these are the challenges we have been looking forward to the most. In the other big games, apart from Liverpool [a 5-1 defeat], we have been in the games.”

Prediction

The Blues have been wildly inconsistent, but Alvaro Morata’s reemergence gives the team a noticeable presence up front against Brighton — who have had their own share of stuggles of late. Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Premier League Preview: Tottenham vs. Southampton

Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 24, 2017
  • Spurs unbeaten in last 11 Boxing Day fixtures; Saints unbeaten in last six
  • Southampton has won just ONE of last 10 matches
  • Harry Kane needs one goal to break PL goal record in calendar year
  • Saints have won just three of 18 meetings against Spurs 

Tottenham looks to build off of its impressive performance at the Turf Moor, as Spurs play host to Southampton on Tuesday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs bounced back on Saturday with an important 3-0 victory over Burnley, keeping Mauricio Pochettino‘s men within striking distance of the top four. Meanwhile, Southampton enters Boxing Day winless in its last six matches.

Eric Dier could be missing for the hosts, after being substituted off against the Clarets, while Charlie Austin has been ruled out for Saints, along with the already-injured Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand.

What they’re saying

Mauricio Pochettino on Harry Kane’s brilliance“I think he still can improve. He’s 24, I think the player arrives at their best at 27, 28, 29, depending how professional you are. But Harry Kane, if he keeps that mentality, keeps working hard every day in the training sessions and never changes that mentality, he can play until he wants to.”

Mauricio Pellegrini on Saints’ inconsistency“We are in the middle of the season and obviously we couldn’t show consistency, especially in results, because we couldn’t win even those games we deserve to win and we create a lot of chances. Football is efficiency to score goals and to convert. Still, we’ve got 50% of the tournament to bounce back and try to change this mood and it has to start on Tuesday.”

Prediction

Two words; Harry Kane. The man is brilliant, and even when his side isn’t playing its best, it seems like the Englishman finds a way to pick up the slack. Tottenham is unbeaten in its last eight matches at Wembley, and Southampton’s lack of success at the venue will make it even tougher to take down an in-form Spurs. Tottenham 3-1 Southampton

Premier League Boxing Day TV, streaming schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2017
Boxing Day is almost here. Get ready to unwrap another gift the day after Christmas.

The full TV schedule for the festive fixtures are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Stoke City– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM

Thursday
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM