Twitter/@tarumfiranihas

Video: Maicon’s free-kick screamer seals Galatasaray win

By Matt ReedDec 24, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
There’s something about Brazilian players named Maicon that brings out the some of the best goals in soccer.

Remember this guy?

Well, this wasn’t the Maicon we’re referring to, but you get what we’re saying.

Maicon Roque of Galatasaray scored one of the better free kicks you’ll see on Sunday during the team’s 3-1 victory over fellow Turkish side Goztepe.

Watch below as the Brazilian powerfully curls his shot into the top corner from the dead-ball opportunity to seal the points for his side.

Galatasaray moves up to second place in the Turkish SuperLig, just one point behind league leaders İstanbul Başakşehir

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTSUSA/status/944992297044795392

Argentine club Huracan confirms “El Kaku” heading to Red Bulls

Twitter/@golazoargentino
By Matt ReedDec 24, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
From one Argentine to another, the New York Red Bulls look to be on the verge of adding a solid presence to its attack.

Argentine club Huracan released a statement on Saturday stating that winger Alejandro Romero Gamarra (aka El Kaku) had been sold to the Major League Soccer side for a whopping $6.25 million.

While an official announcement from the Red Bulls has yet to come down the pike, it seems like a matter of time until they have the 22-year-old’s signature.

The Red Bulls — who lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals in November — were looking to help bolster its attack ahead of the 2018 season.

The team has long been led by Bradley Wright-Phillips and his 100 career goals since joining the Red Bulls, but with the departure of Gonzalo Veron this offseason Jesse Marsch’s side is certainly lacking on the wing.

Gamarra has scored a goal and added three assists this season in the Primera Division de Argentina, with his soon-to-be-former club Huracan sitting in fifth place.

Paulinho key to Barca’s big win at Madrid and Liga lead

Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressDec 24, 2017, 3:10 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) When Paulinho arrived in Spain last summer, most Barcelona fans were unimpressed.

The 29-year-old Brazilian looked like a poor replacement for the younger, and flashier Neymar after the star striker forced his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

But Paulinho is a big reason why Barcelona has quickly turned the page four months after Neymar left them in the lurch to open up a commanding lead in the Spanish league.

His contribution to his new team was more evident than ever on Saturday, when he helped Barcelona to a lopsided 3-0 victory at fierce rival Real Madrid.

Paulinho was only stopped from scoring a goal when Dani Carvajal blatantly used his arm to block his goal-bound header in the second half. Little did it help, since it cost the Madrid defender a direct red card and sent Lionel Messi to the penalty spot to make it 2-0.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde praised his player after the match. “The second goal was decisive,” Valverde said. “Paulinho is a player who goes forward in attack very well, and can surprise the defense with his runs into the area. He works hard and covers a lot of kilometers. He helps us a lot.”

Paulinho’s impact was seen from the very start when he was Barcelona’s top threat during an early stretch when Madrid was dominating.

He went close to scoring early when he latched onto a lobbed pass by Messi, only for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to get his fingers on his rising strike and push the ball over the bar.

The Messi-Paulinho connection clicked again before halftime, when the Brazilian headed his teammate’s cross toward the goal where Navas did well to save it.

“I am very happy. I don’t have words to describe winning my first `clasico’ against a rival like Madrid,” Paulinho said. “Today my shots didn’t go in, but the most important thing is to help the team achieve great results at the biggest stadiums.”

In August, some of Barcelona’s fans and sports press questioned spending 40 million euros on Paulinho, who at 29 was playing in the Chinese league after a disappointing stint at Tottenham in the English Premier League.

With his large frame and more direct playing style, Paulinho didn’t fit the standard mould of the lightweight, ball-controlling midfielder that Barcelona tends to feature.

But he quickly proved his worth to the club by giving Valverde a big, box-to-box midfielder that Barcelona hasn’t had since the days of Yaya Toure several seasons ago.

Paulinho links up well with Messi on his well-timed runs into the area from the midfield, where his extra muscle helps holding midfielder Sergio Busquets fend off opposing attacks.

Paulinho made a difference almost from the start. He used his powerful build to hold off a tackle before scoring his first goal in his third appearance for Barcelona, a winner to complete a 2-1 comeback at Getafe.

He went on to add five more goals in 17 rounds, making him Barcelona’s third-leading scorer after Messi and Luis Suarez.

Even though they are teammates in the Brazil national side, the contrast between Paulinho and Neymar could not be greater.

Paulinho has none of the fancy dribbling, speed, or creative talent of his fellow countryman. But he helps Barcelona both with and without the ball and works much harder in defense than Neymar ever did.

And his no-nonsense attitude and unquestionable work ethic is worlds away from Neymar’s showboating and taunting of rivals.

The result is evident in the team’s position: Barcelona is on course to reclaim the la Liga crown with a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid, and a 14-point gap over fourth-place Madrid, before the season reaches its midway point.

“I have to thank my teammates for helping me build my confidence these months,” Paulinho said. “I am working hard to be able to help the team as much as I can.”

Report: Middlesbrough, Pulis in talks over vacant coaching position

Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 24, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
It seems as though Middlesbrough isn’t wasting any time in its managerial search just under 24 hours after the club fired its coach.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Boro are in active discussions with Tony Pulis regarding the club’s vacant coaching position.

Pulis, 59, last managed Premier League side West Bromwich Albion before being sacked in November. The former Bristol Rovers defender has managed eight different English sides throughout his career as a coach.

Former manager Garry Monk was sacked by Middlesbrough on Saturday, after leading the club to ninth place in the Championship through 23 matches.

Monk had taken the job at the Riverside Stadium back in June, following Aitor Karanka‘s departure.

At the moment, Middlesbrough is a mere three points out of sixth place in England’s second flight.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Brighton

Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 24, 2017, 1:27 PM EST
  • Brighton hasn’t beaten Chelsea since first meeting in 1933
  • Sides haven’t met since 1989 (1-0 Blues win)
  • Chelsea have won five straight at Stamford Bridge
  • Brighton is winless in seven of its last eight

Chelsea will take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day from Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold and online via NBCSports.com).

Blues manager Antonio Conte receives a lift in his attack as Alvaro Morata is eligible to return from his one-match suspension. Chelsea will need their Spanish goalscorer to be firing on all cylinders, with the club finding the net just once in its last two league matches.

Meanwhile, Brighton will also get a key player back as Shane Duffy returns from his suspension.

What they’re saying

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte on the club’s winter transfer window plans“If there is the possibility to improve the squad on the numerical aspect, I think it would be a good choice. But, at the same time, I’m enjoying working with these players. At this moment, I’m ready to continue to play with all these players.”

Chris Hughton on being the underdog against Chelsea“We go to Chelsea knowing in most people’s minds it is difficult to get a result there. There aren’t too many who will expect that but that’s the challenge, and for this club and these players these are the challenges we have been looking forward to the most. In the other big games, apart from Liverpool [a 5-1 defeat], we have been in the games.”

Prediction

The Blues have been wildly inconsistent, but Alvaro Morata’s reemergence gives the team a noticeable presence up front against Brighton — who have had their own share of stuggles of late. Chelsea 2-0 Brighton