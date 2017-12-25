More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Top 25 moments in Premier League history

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 25, 2017, 12:18 PM EST
With the Premier League celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, we decided to look back at the top moments in its history.

Counting down from 25-1, spend the festive season remembering the creme de la creme of past PL seasons.

Click play on the video above to take a trip down memory lane.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Boxing Day

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 25, 2017, 10:20 AM EST
One of the best days of the Premier League season is here. Boxing Day. Bring it on.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-1 Swansea City – (Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton – (Tuesday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Southampton – (Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Huddersfield Town 2-2 Stoke City – (Tuesday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham – (Tuesday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

West Brom 1-2 Everton – (Tuesday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Watford 1-2 Leicester City – (Tuesday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Man United 1-1 Burnley – (Tuesday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Crystal Palace 2-1 Arsenal (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Argentine club Huracan confirms “El Kaku” heading to Red Bulls

Twitter/@golazoargentino
By Matt ReedDec 24, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
From one Argentine to another, the New York Red Bulls look to be on the verge of adding a solid presence to its attack.

Argentine club Huracan released a statement on Saturday stating that winger Alejandro Romero Gamarra (aka El Kaku) had been sold to the Major League Soccer side for a whopping $6.25 million.

While an official announcement from the Red Bulls has yet to come down the pike, it seems like a matter of time until they have the 22-year-old’s signature.

The Red Bulls — who lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals in November — were looking to help bolster its attack ahead of the 2018 season.

The team has long been led by Bradley Wright-Phillips and his 100 career goals since joining the Red Bulls, but with the departure of Gonzalo Veron this offseason Jesse Marsch’s side is certainly lacking on the wing.

Gamarra has scored a goal and added three assists this season in the Primera Division de Argentina, with his soon-to-be-former club Huracan sitting in fifth place.

Video: Maicon’s free-kick screamer seals Galatasaray win

Twitter/@tarumfiranihas
By Matt ReedDec 24, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
There’s something about Brazilian players named Maicon that brings out the some of the best goals in soccer.

Remember this guy?

Well, this wasn’t the Maicon we’re referring to, but you get what we’re saying.

Maicon Roque of Galatasaray scored one of the better free kicks you’ll see on Sunday during the team’s 3-1 victory over fellow Turkish side Goztepe.

Watch below as the Brazilian powerfully curls his shot into the top corner from the dead-ball opportunity to seal the points for his side.

Galatasaray moves up to second place in the Turkish SuperLig, just one point behind league leaders İstanbul Başakşehir

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTSUSA/status/944992297044795392

Paulinho key to Barca’s big win at Madrid and Liga lead

Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressDec 24, 2017, 3:10 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) When Paulinho arrived in Spain last summer, most Barcelona fans were unimpressed.

The 29-year-old Brazilian looked like a poor replacement for the younger, and flashier Neymar after the star striker forced his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

But Paulinho is a big reason why Barcelona has quickly turned the page four months after Neymar left them in the lurch to open up a commanding lead in the Spanish league.

His contribution to his new team was more evident than ever on Saturday, when he helped Barcelona to a lopsided 3-0 victory at fierce rival Real Madrid.

Paulinho was only stopped from scoring a goal when Dani Carvajal blatantly used his arm to block his goal-bound header in the second half. Little did it help, since it cost the Madrid defender a direct red card and sent Lionel Messi to the penalty spot to make it 2-0.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde praised his player after the match. “The second goal was decisive,” Valverde said. “Paulinho is a player who goes forward in attack very well, and can surprise the defense with his runs into the area. He works hard and covers a lot of kilometers. He helps us a lot.”

Paulinho’s impact was seen from the very start when he was Barcelona’s top threat during an early stretch when Madrid was dominating.

He went close to scoring early when he latched onto a lobbed pass by Messi, only for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to get his fingers on his rising strike and push the ball over the bar.

The Messi-Paulinho connection clicked again before halftime, when the Brazilian headed his teammate’s cross toward the goal where Navas did well to save it.

“I am very happy. I don’t have words to describe winning my first `clasico’ against a rival like Madrid,” Paulinho said. “Today my shots didn’t go in, but the most important thing is to help the team achieve great results at the biggest stadiums.”

In August, some of Barcelona’s fans and sports press questioned spending 40 million euros on Paulinho, who at 29 was playing in the Chinese league after a disappointing stint at Tottenham in the English Premier League.

With his large frame and more direct playing style, Paulinho didn’t fit the standard mould of the lightweight, ball-controlling midfielder that Barcelona tends to feature.

But he quickly proved his worth to the club by giving Valverde a big, box-to-box midfielder that Barcelona hasn’t had since the days of Yaya Toure several seasons ago.

Paulinho links up well with Messi on his well-timed runs into the area from the midfield, where his extra muscle helps holding midfielder Sergio Busquets fend off opposing attacks.

Paulinho made a difference almost from the start. He used his powerful build to hold off a tackle before scoring his first goal in his third appearance for Barcelona, a winner to complete a 2-1 comeback at Getafe.

He went on to add five more goals in 17 rounds, making him Barcelona’s third-leading scorer after Messi and Luis Suarez.

Even though they are teammates in the Brazil national side, the contrast between Paulinho and Neymar could not be greater.

Paulinho has none of the fancy dribbling, speed, or creative talent of his fellow countryman. But he helps Barcelona both with and without the ball and works much harder in defense than Neymar ever did.

And his no-nonsense attitude and unquestionable work ethic is worlds away from Neymar’s showboating and taunting of rivals.

The result is evident in the team’s position: Barcelona is on course to reclaim the la Liga crown with a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid, and a 14-point gap over fourth-place Madrid, before the season reaches its midway point.

“I have to thank my teammates for helping me build my confidence these months,” Paulinho said. “I am working hard to be able to help the team as much as I can.”