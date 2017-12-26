Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham: Chaos down south

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth winless in nine

Arnautovic has five goals in five

Begovic slips for howler on rain-drenched day

A controversial late equalizer at rain-soaked Vitality Stadium gave unlikely goal scorer Nathan Ake a brace, as Bournemouth earned a 3-3 draw with visiting West Ham United on Boxing Day.

Marko Arnautovic scored a pair of late goals to seemingly prod West Ham in front after the Cherries led on Ake’s first and a Dan Gosling marker.

James Collins scored West Ham’s other goal.

The Irons remain a point above the Bottom Three, with Bournemouth in 18th with 17.

The hosts’ post-holiday hopes took an early hit through Collins, who rose to head home moments after Bournemouth popped a similar chance over the bar.

Josh King just missed making it 1-1 when his side-footed turn of a Callum Wilson cross knifed wide of the frame.

At the other end, Arthur Masuaku found Andre Ayew, but the Frenchman’s first touch hit whistled wide of the net.

Gosling put Bournemouth level by finding a loose ball in the 18 and firing it beyond Adrian.

Simon Francis was fortunate to stay in the match when his high trap attempt caught Cheikhou Kouyate in the face.

Adrian collected a popped King header just before halftime.

Bournemouth kept up its pressure in the downpour. A Jordon Ibe set piece led to a corner kick, and Ake found a seeing-eye ball and deposited it behind Adrian.

The Spanish keeper denied Gosling’s hopes for a brace in the 63rd minute.

Arnautovic got the equalizer when Asmir Begovic slipped onto his rear end on a clearing attempt, allowing the Austrian to slide home for 2-2.

Masuaku swept a cross through to Javier Hernandez, and Begovic’s save pushed the ball right onto Arnautovic’s path for the winner.

344 – Dan Gosling scored Bournemouth's first goal in their last 344 minutes of Premier League action. Quenched. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

