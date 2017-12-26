Championship Focus: Halfway through, who’s coming up?

Just as the second half of the 2017-18 Premier League season began on Tuesday, so did the Championship’s decisive half of football, with one former PL side threatening to run away with the title and the rest of the top half separated by just 13 points.
Sounds somewhat familiar, doesn’t it?
[ MORE: Boxing Day blues for Man Utd; joy for Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs ]
Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were mostly recently a PL side before being relegated in 2012, are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (eight wins) and eight points clear of their nearest title challengers, though Nuno Espirito Santo’s side did drop points for the second time in four games on Boxing Day. The Championship’s most prolific scoring side is spearheaded by 23-year-old Brazilian forward Leo Bonatini (12 goals) and 21-year-old Portuguese wonderkid Diogo Jota (10). If Wolves somehow don’t end up promoted this season, a bump in league is still likely for the prolific duo. Tuesday’s 2-2 draw away to 16th-place Millwall left the door slightly ajar for newly-established second-place Bristol City to trim the gap into single digits.
Everyone will first recall Bristol’s famous victory over Manchester United in the League Cup last week, of course, but that triumph at is hardly an outlier in what has been a fantastically consistent season for Lee Johnson’s Robins. With just one defeat from their last 11 league games (eight wins), Bristol have shot up the table following a draw-filled start to the season which seemed likely to preclude them from the promotion discussion. 24-year-old English forward Bobby Reid leads the way with 11 goals this season, with no one else bagging more than a half-dozen for an effectively balanced side.
Cardiff City had shown themselves to be worthy adversaries of Wolves, until back-to-back defeats in the last week saw them tumble from second to third in the table. First, it was a 2-0 defeat away to 23rd-place Bolton, followed by a 4-2 humbling at home against Fulham on Tuesday. 27-year-old Canadian winger Junior Hoilett is still kicking around the Championship and leads the Bluebirds with six goals.
Leeds United are the hottest team in the league (this side of Bristol), as Thomas Christiansen’s men are unbeaten in their last six (five wins) and are now just three points back of fourth-place Derby. A pair of sides relegated in recent seasons, Middlesbrough (2017) and Aston Villa (2016), currently sit just outside the playoff (top-six) places.
[ MORE: Man City take on Newcastle seeking 18th straight win ]
After 24 of 46 rounds played…
|Place
|Team
|Points
|GD
|1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|55
|+26
|2
|Bristol City
|47
|+15
|3
|Cardiff City
|47
|+13
|4
|Derby
|45
|+17
|5
|Leeds United
|42
|+10
|6
|Sheffield United
|41
|+10
|7
|Middlesbrough
|38
|+9
|8
|Aston Villa
|38
|+8
|9
|Preston North End
|37
|+4
|10
|Ipswich Town
|36
|+4
|11
|Fulham
|35
|+2
|12
|Brentford
|34
|+5