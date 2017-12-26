Chelsea 2-0 Brighton: Blues cruise

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Morata, Alonso score

Chelsea stay in third place

Brighton have scored 5 goals in 9 away games

Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso in the second half did the damage as Antonio Conte‘s men made it nine wins from their

Chelsea came up against a stubborn Brighton defense and Antonio Conte’s men had plenty of possession but found it tough to break them down.

The home side had a decent chance but Tiemoue Bakayoko scuffed an effort wide and the Seagulls kept Eden Hazard quiet.

They couldn’t keep Morata quiet just 51 seconds into the second half.

20 – No team in Europe's big 5 divisions has seen more league goals scored via Spanish players this season than @ChelseaFC (20 – level with Real Sociedad). Arriba. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

Chelsea went in front less than a minute into the second half as Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross found Morata and he headed home to make it 1-0.

The Spaniards’ telepathic understanding continues.

Another Spaniard, Alonso, went close twice as Mat Ryan denied him twice in quick succession, but soon after he nodded home to make it 2-0 and put the result beyond doubt.

Brighton responded well as Solly March‘s cross was cleared by Gary Cahill with Tomer Hemed waiting, while at the other end Hazard’s mazy run ended with a deflected effort cleared off the line.

Chelsea cruised in the closing stages with the Blues keeping the pressure up on second-place Manchester United.

@JPW_NBCSports