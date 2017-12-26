Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke City: Sobhi snares point

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Sobhi scores 2nd PL goal in four days

Ince nets first PL goal since Feb. 2014

Stoke moves 13th

Ramadan Sobhi‘s equalizer snagged a point for Stoke City against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday.

Tom Ince scored for Huddersfield Town, which sits 11th with 23 points. That’s three points ahead of 13th place Stoke.

Ince released his goal-scoring frustration by belting Collin Quaner‘s cut back into the goal, as the Premier League’s leader in shots without a goal saw his fate change early.

Jonas Lossl did his part to keep it 1-0 at the other end, as Town cleared the ball off the line at least two if not three times depending on how you qualify your chances.

A spectacular offering from Steve Mounie almost doubled Town’s advantage after halftime, with his overhead kick heading over the frame.

Town had the better of the chances at the game’s second goal, but Sobhi’s the one who found it. Joe Allen played a ball behind the backs and the Egyptian leveled the score.

Referee Anthony Taylor resisted the urge to call a penalty for Town when Aaron Mooy was taken down by Allen.

1 – Tom Ince has scored his first Premier League goal for Huddersfield with what was his 45th shot of the season. Relief. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

