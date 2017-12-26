Liverpool’s Boxing Day Blowout

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Coutinho scores beauty (video)

Firmino scores two

Salah with two assists

Reds out shoot Swans 20-6

Philippe Coutinho had a goal and an assist as Liverpool handled Swansea City 5-0 on Boxing Day at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino scored twice, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also scored for the Reds, the latter goal a pretty nice one at that.

The win pushes Liverpool back into the Top Four, while Swansea City remains dead last.

Liverpool went ahead in the sixth minute through typical Coutinho magic. Roberto Firmino took the ball away from Jordan Ayew, and Mohamed Salah cued up the Brazilian scorer for a vicious curler from well outside the 18.

The game’s next chance saw Ayew force Simon Mignolet into a save on a ninth minute header.

Young Swans striker Oliver McBurnie produced a couple decent moments for the visitors in the first half in a surprise start, though Mignolet wasn’t really tested by the Leeds-born 21-year-old.

19 – Philippe Coutinho has scored 19 Premier League goals from outside the box – one more than Robbie Fowler and second only to Steven Gerrard (33) among Liverpool players. Gifted. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

Salah took a cut pass from Firmino and worked around Federico Fernandez to test Fabianski in the 50th minute.

Firmino got his goal just over a minute later, running onto a Coutinho free kick and beating Fabianski to his right.

Alexander-Arnold ran onto a blocked shot and burst his shot past a flailing Fabianski to make it 3-0, before Firmino and Oxlade-Chamberlain supplied the final markers.

