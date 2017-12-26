Mourinho after Man Utd comes back: “I can only praise them”

Jose Mourinho has been critical of his Manchester United players in recent weeks, in particular its performance in a League Cup ouster at Bristol City, but had only plaudits for his men following a 2-2 comeback win against Burnley on Tuesday.

“Nothing at all negative to say about my players,” Mourinho said. “I praise again their spirit, their reaction, the way they accept all the risks we took in the second, so I can only praise them but say it’s not the result we want.”

That’s a far cry from his alleging that many United players “didn’t want to play” against Bristol City.

United outshot Burnley 23-3 on the day but were behind 2-0 on a Dan Gosling loose ball and Steven Defour free kick.

And thankfully for Mourinho, Jesse Lingard scored a cute back heel goal before ripping a shot through traffic to earn a point in stoppage time.

“It’s disappointing,” Lingard said. “Obviously we created a lot of chances, we should have won the game. We dominated the game, so we’re disappointed. I’m on form at the moment, it’s great being in the team and helping the team get goals.”

United could be 15 points back of Man City if the leaders win at Newcastle on Wednesday, and is now just a point ahead of third-place Chelsea. Next up? A Saturday visit from Southampton.

