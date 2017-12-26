Record-breaking Harry Kane surpasses Messi, Ronaldo

LONDON — No player in Europe’s top five leagues has scored more goals in all competitions for club and country than Harry Kane in 2017.

Think about that.

Kane, 24, has been consistently excellent and on Boxing Day in the 5-2 win against Southampton, his final game of 2017, he scored a hat trick, his second in four days in the PL as he celebrated wildly at Wembley with Spurs’ fans.

That meant he had not only become the highest scorer in a calendar year in Premier League history but also surpassed the likes of Lionel Messi, Edinson Cavani, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo as the top scorer among Europe’s top five leagues with 56 goals in 52 appearances all competitions for club and country over the past 12 months. He also played the in the fewest games of those four aforementioned players.

Simply stunning.

Kane was beaming from ear to ear as he spoke to Sky Sports after the game about his exploits.

“It has been a fantastic year. To get compared to those players – the Messis and Shearers – is what it is all about. To get another hat-trick is a great way to end the year. It is always about improving every year. That’s what I always have done throughout my career and it is what I will continue to do,” Kane said.

“It was hard not to think about it, being level going into the game. I wanted to win the game but of course I wanted to score as a striker. Getting that record was a great feeling. I’ve improved physically – recovery for games, getting ready for each game, eating right and ice baths. I feel good and sharp and at my bet at this busy period. They are fantastic players here. It’s fantastic to play with them. We’re a hard team to stop and I said to them before the game to try and set me up and they did that, so I’ll have to take them out for dinner.”

Speaking to the media after the game, Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli praised his professionalism, so too did his manager Mauricio Pochettino.

2017: The year of Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/guByEacRtr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2017

Kane’s journey from being called a “one season wonder” following his breakout campaign in 2014-15 has been the stuff of dreams for the Spurs academy product.

Breaking Alan Shearer’s longtime record as the leading scorer in a calendar year in the PL proved Kane’s incredible consistency over the past 12 months, but the two-time reigning PL golden boot winner has also hoisted himself onto the next level of goalscorers.

6 – Harry Kane is the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a calendar year. Lethal. pic.twitter.com/cMvj7qNHiu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

He is scoring goals in the UEFA Champions League regularly, battering opponents in the PL and is England’s main man heading into the 2018 World Cup next summer.

When all is said and done, we will look back at 2017 as being the year a true legend was made.

Harry Kane is certainly not a “one season wonder” and his amazing stats back up prove he is the best goalscorer, and one of the best players, on the planet right now.

