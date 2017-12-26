More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Tottenham 5-2 Southampton: All hail Harry Kane

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 9:22 AM EST
  • Harry Kane has scored 39 PL goals in 2017
  • Kane has 56 goals in all competitions in 2017 for club and country, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues
  • Spurs move into top four

Tottenham Hotspur beat Southampton 5-2 on Boxing Day as Harry Kane scored a hat trick to become highest scorer in Premier League history in a single calendar year.

Kane struck twice in the first half and once late on to complete a stunning hat trick as his incredible 2017 comes to an end.

Southampton’s consolation goals came from Sofiane Boufal and Dusan Tadic as they’re now winless in seven games and just three points above the relegation zone on 19 points. Spurs are now in fourth on 37 points.

Early on Kane had a glorious chance to open the scoring. A sloppy pass from Southampton let in Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen with the latter crossing for Kane but his effort hit the side-netting from close range.

Eriksen then had the ball in the net but his effort was correctly chalked off for being in an offside position. Dele Alli volleyed over soon as Spurs pressed hard and Saints planned to hit them on the break.

Spurs did go ahead after 22 minutes with Kane scoring his record-breaking 37th Premier League of the calendar year.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fouled Danny Rose on the edge of the box and from Eriksen’s subsequent free kick Kane nodded home. A historic moment.

Saints nearly drew level in comical fashion soon after as Sofiane Boufal’s shot was pushed into the air by Hugo Lloris, then Rose’s header backed to him slipped through the goalkeepers hands, hit the post and his leg and somehow stayed out.

Kane then doubled his and Spurs’ tally before the break with as Alli fed Son and his cross found Kane to tap home his 38th PL goal and 55th for club and country in all competitions in 2017.

After the break Saints had two decent chances to get back into the game with Shane Long racing clear but fluffing his shot, then Mario Lemina dancing inside and smashing a wonderful effort against the crossbar. That brief moment of hope soon dissipated for Saints as two lightning counter attacks from Tottenham finished things off.

A break away saw Alli place an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, then a bad giveaway from Nathan Redmond saw Alli feed Son and he finished to make it 4-0.

Boufal then hammered home at the near post to grab a consolation goal for Saints as Lloris was beaten at his near post.

Kane sealed yet another hat trick with a lovely dinked finish and despite substitute Tadic scoring a lobbed finish to make it 5-2.

Saints went close on multiple occasions late on as Spurs switched off, but Kane ended the game soon before that.

Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham: Chaos down south

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2017, 12:04 PM EST
  • Bournemouth winless in nine
  • Arnautovic has five goals in five
  • Begovic slips for howler on rain-drenched day

A controversial late equalizer at rain-soaked Vitality Stadium gave unlikely goal scorer Nathan Ake a brace, as Bournemouth earned a 3-3 draw with visiting West Ham United on Boxing Day.

Marko Arnautovic scored a pair of late goals to seemingly prod West Ham in front after the Cherries led on Ake’s first and a Dan Gosling marker.

James Collins scored West Ham’s other goal.

The hosts’ post-holiday hopes took an early hit through Collins, who rose to head home moments after Bournemouth popped a similar chance over the bar.

Josh King just missed making it 1-1 when his side-footed turn of a Callum Wilson cross knifed wide of the frame.

At the other end, Arthur Masuaku found Andre Ayew, but the Frenchman’s first touch hit whistled wide of the net.

Gosling put Bournemouth level by finding a loose ball in the 18 and firing it beyond Adrian.

Simon Francis was fortunate to stay in the match when his high trap attempt caught Cheikhou Kouyate in the face.

Adrian collected a popped King header just before halftime.

Bournemouth kept up its pressure in the downpour. A Jordon Ibe set piece led to a corner kick, and Ake found a seeing-eye ball and deposited it behind Adrian.

The Spanish keeper denied Gosling’s hopes for a brace in the 63rd minute.

Arnautovic got the equalizer when Asmir Begovic slipped onto his rear end on a clearing attempt, allowing the Austrian to slide home for 2-2.

Masuaku swept a cross through to Javier Hernandez, and Begovic’s save pushed the ball right onto Arnautovic’s path for the winner.

Watford 2-1 Leicester: Hornets sting Foxes

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 12:03 PM EST
  • Leicester without a win in four
  • Watford snap four game losing run
  • Schmeichel OG wins it for Watford

Watford beat Leicester 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day as Marco Silva’s side ended a run of six games without a win.

Riyad Mahrez put Leicester ahead but Molla Wague, on his full debut, equalized. Abdoulaye Doucoure’s second half shot was pushed into his own net by Kasper Schmeichel and that’s how it finished.

With the win Watford have 25 points and sit in 10th, while Leicester have 27 points.

Leicester took the lead in the first half through Mahrez who scored with a header after 37 minutes.

Marc Albrighton‘s cross found Mahrez and the Algerian continued his fine recent form to make it 1-0.

Watford leveled things up right on half time as Wague scored on his first start for the Hornets to give the Hornets the momentum as Richarlison also hit the post as they responded well to going behind.

The hosts went ahead in the second half in bizarre circumstances.

Tom Cleverley’s free kick found Doucoure at the back post and he squeezed in a shot on goal which saw Schmeichel get the last touch and divert the ball in as he tried to save them.

Late on Leicester sent on plenty of attackers to try and get back in the game but failed to do so with Heurelho Gomes making two superb stops as Watford snapped their run of four-straight defeats with a dogged display.

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley: Lingard leads comeback

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
  • Teams drew 0-0 last year at OT
  • Burnley goes up after two minutes
  • Defour doubles lead through free kick
  • Lingard scores twice in second half

Jesse Lingard‘s second half double led Manchester United back for a 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour had scored to give the Clarets a halftime lead.

United is now 13 points back of Man City before the leaders play Tuesday at Newcastle United, while the point pulls Burnley into sixth.

The Red Devils held a 23-3 edge in shots and 72 percent possession, but only scored the equalizer in stoppage time.

Marcos Rojo gave away a free kick to Jeff Hendrick inside of 70 seconds, and Burnley made the most of the opportunity.

Poor defending in the six allowed Barnes to rifle the ball behind De Gea.

Nick Pope punched a Juan Mata free kick toward the back corner flag, and Phil Bardsley chopped down Zlatan Ibrahimovic to give United another set piece.

Corners followed, and Burnley could not escape its third. When it did, though, it found an answer. Defour swept a free kick over the wall and beyond the flying hand of De Gea to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute.

Pogba carried away from Defour to curl a shot just away from the upper 90 as United sought a way back into the match.

United’s crowd and all on television though the Red Devils had pulled one back through Jesse Lingard, and it’d take replays to see what went wrong. Pope got his face on Lingard’s in tight shot.

Lingard did get his goal within moments, though, back heeling Ashley Young‘s pass just inside the far post for 2-1 in the 54th.

Bardsley saw yellow for a sliding tackle in the 69th minute, one which easily could’ve been his second, and Pogba lorded over a free kick. The French wizard hammered his shot just over the bar.

Lingard connected with an equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time which was entirely deserved against a resolute Burnley back line.

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton: Blues cruise

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
  • Morata, Alonso score
  • Chelsea stay in third place
  • Brighton have scored 5 goals in 9 away games

Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso in the second half did the damage as Antonio Conte‘s men made it nine wins from their

Chelsea came up against a stubborn Brighton defense and Antonio Conte’s men had plenty of possession but found it tough to break them down.

The home side had a decent chance but Tiemoue Bakayoko scuffed an effort wide and the Seagulls kept Eden Hazard quiet.

They couldn’t keep Morata quiet just 51 seconds into the second half.

Chelsea went in front less than a minute into the second half as Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross found Morata and he headed home to make it 1-0.

The Spaniards’ telepathic understanding continues.

Another Spaniard, Alonso, went close twice as Mat Ryan denied him twice in quick succession, but soon after he nodded home to make it 2-0 and put the result beyond doubt.

Brighton responded well as Solly March‘s cross was cleared by Gary Cahill with Tomer Hemed waiting, while at the other end Hazard’s mazy run ended with a deflected effort cleared off the line.

Chelsea cruised in the closing stages with the Blues keeping the pressure up on second-place Manchester United.