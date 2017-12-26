Tottenham 5-2 Southampton: All hail Harry Kane

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane has scored 39 PL goals in 2017

Kane has 56 goals in all competitions in 2017 for club and country, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues

Spurs move into top four

Tottenham Hotspur beat Southampton 5-2 on Boxing Day as Harry Kane scored a hat trick to become highest scorer in Premier League history in a single calendar year.

Kane struck twice in the first half and once late on to complete a stunning hat trick as his incredible 2017 comes to an end.

Southampton’s consolation goals came from Sofiane Boufal and Dusan Tadic as they’re now winless in seven games and just three points above the relegation zone on 19 points. Spurs are now in fourth on 37 points.

Early on Kane had a glorious chance to open the scoring. A sloppy pass from Southampton let in Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen with the latter crossing for Kane but his effort hit the side-netting from close range.

Eriksen then had the ball in the net but his effort was correctly chalked off for being in an offside position. Dele Alli volleyed over soon as Spurs pressed hard and Saints planned to hit them on the break.

Spurs did go ahead after 22 minutes with Kane scoring his record-breaking 37th Premier League of the calendar year.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fouled Danny Rose on the edge of the box and from Eriksen’s subsequent free kick Kane nodded home. A historic moment.

Saints nearly drew level in comical fashion soon after as Sofiane Boufal’s shot was pushed into the air by Hugo Lloris, then Rose’s header backed to him slipped through the goalkeepers hands, hit the post and his leg and somehow stayed out.

Kane then doubled his and Spurs’ tally before the break with as Alli fed Son and his cross found Kane to tap home his 38th PL goal and 55th for club and country in all competitions in 2017.

After the break Saints had two decent chances to get back into the game with Shane Long racing clear but fluffing his shot, then Mario Lemina dancing inside and smashing a wonderful effort against the crossbar. That brief moment of hope soon dissipated for Saints as two lightning counter attacks from Tottenham finished things off.

A break away saw Alli place an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, then a bad giveaway from Nathan Redmond saw Alli feed Son and he finished to make it 4-0.

Boufal then hammered home at the near post to grab a consolation goal for Saints as Lloris was beaten at his near post.

Kane sealed yet another hat trick with a lovely dinked finish and despite substitute Tadic scoring a lobbed finish to make it 5-2.

Saints went close on multiple occasions late on as Spurs switched off, but Kane ended the game soon before that.

