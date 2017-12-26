More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: Kane breaks record for most goals in calendar year

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 8:07 AM EST
Harry Kane is out on his own.

The Tottenham and England international scored his 37th goal of the calendar year in the Premier League on Boxing Day, setting a new record for the most goals scored by a single player in a single year.

Kane headed home the opener against Southampton and wheeled away in jubilation to break the record in his final PL game of 2017.

Watch the video below to see Kane nod home Christian Eriksen‘s free kick to break the record as Spurs’ fans at Wembley rejoiced.

And here was Shearer’s reaction to seeing his record overtaken.

Watch Live: Six games on Boxing Day

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 9:45 AM EST
Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday with the festive fixtures in full flow on Bozing Day.

You can watch all the games live online.

Manchester United host Burnley, Brighton head to Chelsea, Stoke and Huddersfield clash, West Ham head to Bournemouth, Watford host Leicester and West Brom do battle with Everton.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Burnley
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Ham
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Brighton
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Stoke City
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Leicester City
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Everton

Record-breaking Harry Kane surpasses Messi, Ronaldo

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 9:31 AM EST
No player in Europe’s top five leagues has scored more goals in all competitions for club and country than Harry Kane in 2017.

Think about that.

Kane, 24, has been consistently excellent and on Boxing Day against Southampton, his final game of 2017, he scored a hat trick, his second in four days in the PL.

That meant he had not only become the highest scorer in a calendar year in Premier League history but also surpassed the likes of Lionel Messi, Edinson Cavani, Roberto Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo as the top scorer among Europe’s top five leagues with 56 goals in 52 appearances all competitions for club and country over the past 12 months. He also played the in the fewest games of those four aforementioned players.

Simply stunning.

Kane was beaming from ear to ear as he spoke to Sky Sports after the game about his exploits.

“It has been a fantastic year. To get compared to those players – the Messis and Shearers – is what it is all about. To get another hat-trick is a great way to end the year. It is always about improving every year. That’s what I always have done throughout my career and it is what I will continue to do,” Kane said.

“It was hard not to think about it, being level going into the game. I wanted to win the game but of course I wanted to score as a striker. Getting that record was a great feeling. I’ve improved physically – recovery for games, getting ready for each game, eating right and ice baths. I feel good and sharp and at my bet at this busy period. They are fantastic players here. It’s fantastic to play with them. We’re a hard team to stop and I said to them before the game to try and set me up and they did that, so I’ll have to take them out for dinner.”

Kane’s journey from being called a “one season wonder” following his breakout campaign in 2014-15 has been the stuff of dreams for the Spurs academy product.

Breaking Alan Shearer’s longtime record as the leading scorer in a calendar year in the PL proved Kane’s incredible consistency over the past 12 months, but the two-time reigning PL golden boot winner has also hoisted himself onto the next level of goalscorers.

He is scoring goals in the UEFA Champions League regularly, battering opponents in the PL and is England’s main man heading into the 2018 World Cup next summer.

When all is said and done, we will look back at 2017 as being the year a true legend was made.

Harry Kane is certainly not a “one season wonder” and his amazing stats back up prove he is the best goalscorer, and one of the best players, on the planet right now.

Tottenham 5-2 Southampton: All hail Harry Kane

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 9:22 AM EST
  • Harry Kane has scored 39 PL goals in 2017
  • Kane has 56 goals in all competitions in 2017 for club and country, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues
  • Spurs move into top four

Tottenham Hotspur beat Southampton 5-2 on Boxing Day as Harry Kane scored a hat trick to become highest scorer in Premier League history in a single calendar year.

Kane struck twice in the first half and once late on to complete a stunning hat trick as his incredible 2017 comes to an end.

Southampton’s consolation goals came from Sofiane Boufal and Dusan Tadic as they’re now winless in seven games and just three points above the relegation zone on 19 points. Spurs are now in fourth on 37 points.

Early on Kane had a glorious chance to open the scoring. A sloppy pass from Southampton let in Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen with the latter crossing for Kane but his effort hit the side-netting from close range.

Eriksen then had the ball in the net but his effort was correctly chalked off for being in an offside position. Dele Alli volleyed over soon as Spurs pressed hard and Saints planned to hit them on the break.

Spurs did go ahead after 22 minutes with Kane scoring his record-breaking 37th Premier League of the calendar year.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fouled Danny Rose on the edge of the box and from Eriksen’s subsequent free kick Kane nodded home. A historic moment.

Saints nearly drew level in comical fashion soon after as Sofiane Boufal’s shot was pushed into the air by Hugo Lloris, then Rose’s header backed to him slipped through the goalkeepers hands, hit the post and his leg and somehow stayed out.

Kane then doubled his and Spurs’ tally before the break with as Alli fed Son and his cross found Kane to tap home his 38th PL goal and 55th for club and country in all competitions in 2017.

After the break Saints had two decent chances to get back into the game with Shane Long racing clear but fluffing his shot, then Mario Lemina dancing inside and smashing a wonderful effort against the crossbar. That brief moment of hope soon dissipated for Saints as two lightning counter attacks from Tottenham finished things off.

A break away saw Alli place an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, then a bad giveaway from Nathan Redmond saw Alli feed Son and he finished to make it 4-0.

Boufal then hammered home at the near post to grab a consolation goal for Saints as Lloris was beaten at his near post.

Kane sealed yet another hat trick with a lovely dinked finish and despite substitute Tadic scoring a lobbed finish to make it 5-2.

Saints went close on multiple occasions late on as Spurs switched off, but Kane ended the game soon before that.

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 7:08 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton at Wembley to kick off Boxing Day (Watch Live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a bang.

Spurs aim to keep their top four hopes on track with a win as Harry Kane needs one more goal to set a new record for the most PL goals scored in a calendar year.

As for Saints, they haven’t kept a clean sheet in 10 games (the longest current run in the PL), have won just once in 10 games and are without a win in six. Mauricio Pellegrino’s side are sliding towards the relegation zone.

In team news Spurs start with their strongest possible line up as they aim to push into the top four, while Shane Long starts in place of the injured/suspended Charlie Austin for Saints.

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane. Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Lamela, Sissoko, Llorente, Winks, Davies

Southampton: Forster; Stephens, Yoshida, Hoedt, Targett; Romeu, Lemina, Højbjerg; Boufal, Redmond; Long. Subs: McCarthy, Davis, Tadic, Ward-Prowse, Gabbiadini, Pied, McQueen