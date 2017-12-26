Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Swansea City

Liverpool can pull back into the Top Four with a win over basement-dwelling Swansea City on Boxing Day at Anfield on Tuesday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts with Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, and Roberto Firmino for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds, while Leon Britton tabs Oliver McBurnie to play up top his Welsh side.
Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Milner, Lallana, Mane, Solanke.
Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Carroll, Mesa, Fer, Routledge, Ayew, McBurnie. Subs: Nordfeldt, van der Hoorn, Rangel, Dyer, Clucas, Sanches, Abraham.
Marko Arnautovic‘s two goal day looked set to lift David Moyes‘ West Ham United to another win, but a wild ending got wilder as Bournemouth came back to draw West Ham 3-3 at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.
Arnautovic scored twice to turn a 2-1 deficit into a brief lead, one that was put level when Nathan Ake‘s header was apparently handled on its way over the goal line by a borderline onside Callum Wilson.
Linesman Simon Long raised his flag, but referee Bobby Madley allowed the goal following a conversation. Arnautovic and the Irons were furious, and the Cherries gained a point.
Wilson called it a “touch of magic,” but the visitors clearly felt differently. From the BBC:
“It can’t be a goal for Bournemouth and it has to be a red card for Bournemouth, but that is football. I don’t know if I can he happy for the one point as the referee took three points from us. The mistake was the referee went to the linesman. He knows he made a mistake, but we all make mistakes. We have to believe, we are not in a brilliant position, but we have a lot of games to go and we can turn things around.”
Manager David Moyes was a little more restrained, but not much.
“I don’t know why he would not go with his linesman’s decision,” he said. “The offside could be close, the linesman gives it as an offside goal but the worst thing is the Bournemouth player puts it in with the top of his arm so it should be ruled out for that. For both decisions to be ruled out is disappointing.”
The offside was close, and even slow motion makes it difficult to tell whether the ball turned off Wilson’s arm, but either one of the perceived offenses is enough to enrage a West Ham supporter desperate for breathing room from the relegation zone.
Liverpool’s trident each touched the ball en route to Philippe Coutinho‘s wonderful opener against Swansea City on Tuesday.
The Reds’ Brazilian attacker has a gone for the third-straight Premier League match after lacing this irreverent striker past Lukasz Fabianski at Anfield.
The play was started when Jordan Ayew dove, allowing Roberto Firmino to pick his pocket and hit a pass to Mohamed Salah.
One touch was all the Egyptian needed to find Coutinho, who set himself for a rip and then arrowed home to make it 1-0 on Boxing Day.
Jose Mourinho has been critical of his Manchester United players in recent weeks, in particular its performance in a League Cup ouster at Bristol City, but had only plaudits for his men following a 2-2 comeback win against Burnley on Tuesday.
“Nothing at all negative to say about my players,” Mourinho said. “I praise again their spirit, their reaction, the way they accept all the risks we took in the second, so I can only praise them but say it’s not the result we want.”
That’s a far cry from his alleging that many United players “didn’t want to play” against Bristol City.
United outshot Burnley 23-3 on the day but were behind 2-0 on a Dan Gosling loose ball and Steven Defour free kick.
And thankfully for Mourinho, Jesse Lingard scored a cute back heel goal before ripping a shot through traffic to earn a point in stoppage time.
“It’s disappointing,” Lingard said. “Obviously we created a lot of chances, we should have won the game. We dominated the game, so we’re disappointed. I’m on form at the moment, it’s great being in the team and helping the team get goals.”
United could be 15 points back of Man City if the leaders win at Newcastle on Wednesday, and is now just a point ahead of third-place Chelsea. Next up? A Saturday visit from Southampton.
- West Brom without a win in 18
- Rondon, Dawson miss chances
- Everton unbeaten under Allardyce
West Brom are without a win in 18 Premier League games as they drew 0-0 with Everton on Boxing Day.
Alan Pardew hasn’t win in six PL games in charge of the Baggies and the home side squandered several chances against Everton.
With the point West Brom have 15 for the season but remain second bottom and in the relegation zone, while Everton sit in ninth place on 27 points.
Early on both Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson couldn’t finish from close range and didn’t hit the target with the goal gaping.
Everton couldn’t get going at all and West Brom looked more likely to open the scoring but couldn’t break through.
Allardyce’s men didn’t have a shot until early in the second half, yet West Brom pushed hard for the opener but couldn’t find it.
Pardew was despondent at the final whistle as his team tried everything to snap their winless run.