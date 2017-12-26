More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
WATCH: Wicked Defour free kick puts Man Utd down two

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2017, 10:59 AM EST
Jose Mourinho’s Boxing Day is going quite poorly.

The Manchester United boss, at home to Burnley, has seen his side go down 2-0 at the break.

The first goal was an awful bit of early defending after Marcos Rojo gave away a corner kick. Ashley Barnes did what he does, carving out a place in the dirty places to shoot Burnley into the lead.

The second goal was a beauty.

It takes a lot to best David De Gea on a free kick, and Belgian playmaker Steven Defour‘s offering was something special.

Here’s Defour’s second Premier League goal.

  • Teams drew 0-0 last year at OT
  • Burnley goes up after two minutes
  • Defour doubles lead through free kick
  • Lingard scores twice in second half

Jesse Lingard‘s second half double led Manchester United back for a 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour had scored to give the Clarets a halftime lead.

United is now 13 points back of Man City before the leaders play Tuesday at Newcastle United, while the point pulls Burnley into sixth.

The Red Devils held a 23-3 edge in shots and 72 percent possession, but only scored the equalizer in stoppage time.

Marcos Rojo gave away a free kick to Jeff Hendrick inside of 70 seconds, and Burnley made the most of the opportunity.

Poor defending in the six allowed Barnes to rifle the ball behind De Gea.

Nick Pope punched a Juan Mata free kick toward the back corner flag, and Phil Bardsley chopped down Zlatan Ibrahimovic to give United another set piece.

Corners followed, and Burnley could not escape its third. When it did, though, it found an answer. Defour swept a free kick over the wall and beyond the flying hand of De Gea to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute.

Pogba carried away from Defour to curl a shot just away from the upper 90 as United sought a way back into the match.

United’s crowd and all on television though the Red Devils had pulled one back through Jesse Lingard, and it’d take replays to see what went wrong. Pope got his face on Lingard’s in tight shot.

Lingard did get his goal within moments, though, back heeling Ashley Young‘s pass just inside the far post for 2-1 in the 54th.

Bardsley saw yellow for a sliding tackle in the 69th minute, one which easily could’ve been his second, and Pogba lorded over a free kick. The French wizard hammered his shot just over the bar.

Lingard connected with an equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time which was entirely deserved against a resolute Burnley back line.

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton: Blues cruise

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
  • Morata, Alonso score
  • Chelsea stay in third place
  • Brighton have scored 5 goals in 9 away games

Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso in the second half did the damage as Antonio Conte‘s men made it nine wins from their

Chelsea came up against a stubborn Brighton defense and Antonio Conte’s men had plenty of possession but found it tough to break them down.

The home side had a decent chance but Tiemoue Bakayoko scuffed an effort wide and the Seagulls kept Eden Hazard quiet.

They couldn’t keep Morata quiet just 51 seconds into the second half.

Chelsea went in front less than a minute into the second half as Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross found Morata and he headed home to make it 1-0.

The Spaniards’ telepathic understanding continues.

Another Spaniard, Alonso, went close twice as Mat Ryan denied him twice in quick succession, but soon after he nodded home to make it 2-0 and put the result beyond doubt.

Brighton responded well as Solly March‘s cross was cleared by Gary Cahill with Tomer Hemed waiting, while at the other end Hazard’s mazy run ended with a deflected effort cleared off the line.

Chelsea cruised in the closing stages with the Blues keeping the pressure up on second-place Manchester United.

Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Swansea City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2017, 11:39 AM EST
Liverpool can pull back into the Top Four with a win over basement-dwelling Swansea City on Boxing Day at Anfield on Tuesday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts with Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, and Roberto Firmino for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds, while Leon Britton tabs Oliver McBurnie to play up top his Welsh side.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Milner, Lallana, Mane, Solanke.

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Carroll, Mesa, Fer, Routledge, Ayew, McBurnie. Subs: Nordfeldt, van der Hoorn, Rangel, Dyer, Clucas, Sanches, Abraham.

Southampton issue update on Virgil van Dijk

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2017, 11:02 AM EST
LONDON — Virgil Van Dijk did not travel with Southampton’s squad for their 5-2 hammering to Tottenham at Wembley on Boxing Day.

With Saints winless in seven and not keeping a clean sheet in their last 11 games, the longest current run in the PL, the decision to leave him out clearly wasn’t tactical, as his manager suggested.

Saints’ manager, Mauricio Pellegrino, confirmed that it was his decision to not include the Dutchman in his squad as VVD has now not featured in Saints’ last three Premier League games, sitting on the bench against Chelsea, then in the stand against Huddersfield and not involved at all against Spurs.

That says it all.

With rumors swirling that a move to Manchester City or Liverpool could be possible in January, what is behind Pellegrino’s decision to leave Van Dijk out?

“I decided it is the best for the team. I know that around Virgil, will be a lot of speculation. This is my decision,” Pellegrino said. “The manager decides which is the best for every single game. We win lose and draw with and without Virgil and in this squad right now there are a lot of players that can play. We are used to some changes but we can use today this as an excuse.

Pushed further on if he expected the Dutch center back to leave in January, Pellegrino

“We have to wait until January because now I can’t control the market and we will see what happens,” Pellegrino added. “He is part of our club and we know Virgil is an important player for us. We will see what happens in the future.”

As rumors persist that VVD will head to Man City in a $80 million move — six months after Liverpool were reported to the Premier League by Saints for an alleged illegal approach as they then apologized publicly and ended their interest in the defender — it is clear Van Dijk still wants out.

Va Dijk’s halfhearted displays in recent weeks have said it all.

His manager admitted that he “can’t control the whispers and the news from outside” and insisted that Saints must wait to see what happens when the January window opens next week.

Does Pellegrino have any regrets over not selling Van Dijk in the summer?

“No. I think we try to do the best for the team,” Pellegrino said. “The board decide this to keep our best players in the club. Now this situation is a big learning for everybody and now we decide in January what is the best for the club.”

With Saints’ defense ripped apart on Boxing Day against Spurs, it is clear they need reinforcements all over the pitch.

The $80 million they could get for VVD now represents his highest price, especially if Man City and Liverpool square off against one another for his signature.

Saints need to cash in, and fast, to stop their alarming slide down the table.