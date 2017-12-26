WATCH: Wicked Defour free kick puts Man Utd down two

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Teams drew 0-0 last year at OT

Burnley goes up after two minutes

Defour doubles lead through free kick

Lingard scores twice in second half

Jesse Lingard‘s second half double led Manchester United back for a 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour had scored to give the Clarets a halftime lead.

United is now 13 points back of Man City before the leaders play Tuesday at Newcastle United, while the point pulls Burnley into sixth.

The Red Devils held a 23-3 edge in shots and 72 percent possession, but only scored the equalizer in stoppage time.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Marcos Rojo gave away a free kick to Jeff Hendrick inside of 70 seconds, and Burnley made the most of the opportunity.

Poor defending in the six allowed Barnes to rifle the ball behind De Gea.

Nick Pope punched a Juan Mata free kick toward the back corner flag, and Phil Bardsley chopped down Zlatan Ibrahimovic to give United another set piece.

Corners followed, and Burnley could not escape its third. When it did, though, it found an answer. Defour swept a free kick over the wall and beyond the flying hand of De Gea to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute.

Pogba carried away from Defour to curl a shot just away from the upper 90 as United sought a way back into the match.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

2 – Burnley are only the second different team to have scored more than once in a game against Jose Mourinho's Man Utd at Old Trafford (after Man City). Upset? pic.twitter.com/yTH8PDF6bJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

United’s crowd and all on television though the Red Devils had pulled one back through Jesse Lingard, and it’d take replays to see what went wrong. Pope got his face on Lingard’s in tight shot.

Lingard did get his goal within moments, though, back heeling Ashley Young‘s pass just inside the far post for 2-1 in the 54th.

Bardsley saw yellow for a sliding tackle in the 69th minute, one which easily could’ve been his second, and Pogba lorded over a free kick. The French wizard hammered his shot just over the bar.

Lingard connected with an equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time which was entirely deserved against a resolute Burnley back line.

Follow @NicholasMendola